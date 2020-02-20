Deputies on Thursday arrested a man authorities say stashed a stolen gun outside of the Jasper County Courts Building as he was on his way to a hearing on another matter.
Courtney McKissack, 38, of Webb City, was arrested after a witness reported seeing him hide a gun behind a gas meter outside the courts building at 601 S. Pearl Ave. before entering the building and going through its security checkpoint.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said in a news release about the incident that McKissack was less careful about ammunition for the gun. Two magazines for the pistol were discovered in his pockets on his way through the checkpoint and were locked up at the security station while he went on to court.
In the meantime, a deputy acting on the information provided by the witness located a handgun behind the gas meter. A check of the gun's serial number identified the firearm as having been reported stolen in Joplin. McKissack was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property after his hearing on a domestic assault charge and alleged protection order violation. An outstanding warrant on a stealing charge also was served on the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.
It was the second incident involving a weapon this week at the Jasper County Courts Building.
Robby D. McCumber, 54, of Galena, Kansas, was arrested Tuesday when authorities say he pulled a knife on a couple in the parking lot outside the building. McCumber was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he became upset with Kaleb Adams and Tiffani Taylor when their vehicle and his almost collided in the parking lot while seeking a parking space. An oral altercation took place, and McCumber purportedly got out of his vehicle and ran at them as they were walking away in the direction of the courts building.
As he caught up with them, he allegedly pulled out a folding knife, flipped the blade open and threatened them with a beating, Adams told a deputy. An attorney who happened to be leaving the courthouse witnessed the altercation, got out of his vehicle and detained McCumber at gunpoint until a deputy arrived.
The affidavit states that the knife and brass knuckles were found in McCumber's possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.