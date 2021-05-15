The 2011 Joplin tornado prompted several authors and new writers to share the stories of heroes, survivors and the resilience of the community following one of the deadliest storms in American history, killing 161 people and injuring more than 1,000.
Published works such as children’s books and nonfiction have captured the memories and moments surrounding the Joplin tornado and its aftermath. The Globe spoke with three authors who have depicted the Joplin tornado in a variety of books and asked how their stories are still relevant 10 years later.
'Tornado Warning'
Author Tamara Hart Heiner, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, typically writes fiction stories for children, teens and young adults, but was called to publish her first work of nonfiction about the EF5 tornado that struck a sister city to the north. The book, “Tornado Warning: The Extraordinary Women of Joplin,” was published by Dancing Lemur Press in 2014.
A few months after the tornado, Heiner was driving through Joplin for a book signing in Kansas City and heard on the radio how people need to remember the Joplin community because there will be other emergencies. Instead of feeling helpless, Heiner decided to use her writing skills to try to keep the memory of the Joplin storm alive.
“It became my way of being able to contribute and to help, so the book is completely nonprofit,” she said. “All of the royalties were first donated back into rebuildjoplin.org and another organization, but now go back into the American Red Cross.”
The book follows seven women and the choices they made to hold their families together in the face of tragedy. After the books’ characters are introduced, each chapter cites a timeline of where the families were and what they were doing leading up to the tornado that touched the ground at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2011. But it also describes how they picked up the pieces of their lives once the disaster was over.
“I wanted to introduce people, and I wanted it to be different than here’s a snapshot of the disaster and this is what happened to people,” said Heiner. “I wanted to actually get to know the characters, so you were invested in them and invested in their experience. I needed a picture of their lives before, so that you knew them and really felt like you were going through that experience with them. Each woman in the book told a different story, a different point of view.”
Heiner said the resilience among the survivors was amazing and believes the book continues to serve as a sign of hope and inspiration. Toward the ending of the book, she also gives useful tips on how to make an action plan and an emergency kit, and she offers a glossary of weather related terms.
“People are still very interested in natural disasters, and the Joplin tornado was a rather unique one because it happened in the modern day with warning systems and still had such a high death toll,” said Heiner. “Even if you talk to people in tornado areas, they have this idea that something like that wouldn’t happen here. People aren’t always prepared. I think the lessons of realizing this can happen to you, your life can change in a moment and that you should be prepared for things like that, is still very applicable.”
“Tornado Warning: The Extraordinary Women of Joplin” can be purchased online at sites such as Amazon. It can also be picked up at the Joplin Public Library.
Rescue dog
While most writers focused on the people of the tornado, author Carolyn Mueller, of St. Louis, concentrated on a rescuer with four paws and a tail. "Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado" is a children’s book released in 2014 that features a Weimaraner named Lily who rose to fame as a search-and-rescue dog after the Joplin tornado.
“I definitely was interested in writing this because I’m an animal lover, so I ended up going down to Joplin a few times and meeting with Tara Prosser, Lily’s owner, and getting to know her,” said Mueller. “The dog drew me to the story.”
As a pup, Lily had been used by the Newton County Rescue and Recovery Team, assisting with searches for missing people, drowning victims and evidence. In the wake of the tornado, she was brought into Joplin to check for survivors or the bodies of the people unaccounted for.
The book not only highlights Lily’s search-and-rescue-efforts and her bravery following the tornado but also her health issues. The dog became ill before the tornado and was diagnosed with a disease that affected her adrenal system.
“I was excited to write about this dog, and hearing Tara’s story and her perspective of the tornado and everything that Joplin went through, I thought it was an important story to tell, not just for Joplin but for Missouri as a whole,” said Mueller.
Mueller had the opportunity to meet Lily in 2014 and toured elementary schools to help with the book’s promotion. Lily later died that year at age 10.
“She was such a sweet girl, and Tara adored that dog,” said Mueller. “She completely cherished her. Lily and I got along great. We did some book signings together and some other events together. It was really fun.”
Mueller said it’s special that Lily’s memory and spirit can live on for generations with the book.
“I think it’s a neat way to carry her legacy forward,” she said. “Anyone who’s had a good dog knows what an impact they can have on your life. I think Lily, in particular, had an impact on many people’s lives. I think it’s a nice tribute to her to have her story live on in the book in that way.”
"Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado" by Carolyn Mueller is available online at sites such as Amazon. It can also be checked out at the Joplin Public Library.
Runner’s point of view
Rusty Johnson, 56, who lives near Miami, Oklahoma, recently self-published a nonfiction book, “Go See the Beautiful,” under the name R.L. Johnson. The book describes his experiences running races, such as the Joplin Memorial Run, an annual event held to commemorate the 161 lives lost during the tornado. He competed in two of the Joplin half-marathons.
“I started this a few years ago, and I thought it was going to be called, ‘Old Man Running,’ because I’m in my 50s,” he said. “My wife wrote something on Facebook and used the phrase, ‘go see the beautiful’ at the end of it. And I thought that’s it.”
The book is a compilation of inspirational stories of an older adult running 26.2 miles, in which he highlights life’s challenges and everything in between. It explores four different distance races and four themes: how we handle life’s adversities, an old building block of society in a new world, how we treat one another, and the forces that underlie it all.
Johnson was inspired to leave the couch through a 5k program and trained for the Joplin half-marathon.
“Gradually, I did it, and it was one of my best, most enjoyable runs,” he said about his first Joplin half-marathon in 2017. “The Joplin run is special. At the time, I thought that was it. Then, I started training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, which was in April 2018. I had suffered an injury while I was training for that, and I wrote a letter to my girls.”
The letter to his family ended up becoming the outline for the book. Similar to those who lived through the Joplin tornado, Johnson has to overcome challenges and obstacles to reach the finish line. He describes his experiences running in two Joplin half-marathons but also recounts the uplifting stories of three tornado survivors whose lives were forever changed by the storm.
“It was all pretty traumatic for them, but they all came out of it thinking that something good came out of something horrible,” said Johnson. “I tried to focus on the spirit of the people of Joplin and the good stories of the people who rebuilt this place.”
The inspirational book takes the reader through challenging endeavors while also leaving them with a sense of renewed hope and how to appreciate the beauty along the way.
“It’s inevitable that every one of us are going to have challenges of some sort,” he said. “It may be a health issue. A parent dies. Everyone is going to go through stuff, but how are we going to respond to it? Joplin has been a real example of responding to what looked like complete devastation. I want the readers to take away hope.”
“Go See the Beautiful” by R.L. Johnson is now available for sale online at https://store.bookbaby.com/book/go-see-the-beautiful.
