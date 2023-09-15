PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University's English department will host its second WritersFest, a week of writing-related events, beginning on Sunday. All events will be free and open to the public.
WritersFest also will feature two authors: Juliet Patterson, author of “Sinkhole — A Legacy of Suicide,” and Traci Brimhall, Kansas poet laureate and author of “Come the Slumberless to the Land of Nod.”
Patterson’s memoir deals with the author trying to make sense of her father's death by suicide and attempting to understand why so many men in her family, including both grandfathers, had died that way. While in Pittsburg for her father’s funeral, Patterson began researching abandoned mines, extensive undermining and sinkholes. That research helped her imagine the final days of both of her grandfathers.
“Sinkhole” looks not only at Patterson’s family history in Southeast Kansas, but also at immigration, coal mining, labor disputes and commerce in the area.
Brimhall, who directs the creative writing program at Kansas State University, was named Kansas poet laureate by Gov. Laura Kelly this year. She is the author of four collections of poetry: “Come the Slumberless to the Land of Nod,” “Saudade,” “Our Lady of the Ruins” and “Rookery." Her newest collection, “Love Prodigal,” will be published in 2024.
WritersFest will begin with a presentation by Patterson at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Miners Hall Museum, 701 S. Broadway St. in Franklin. Patterson also will discuss "Sinkhole" during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St.
Patterson will discuss poetry and guide attendees through writing exercises during a workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Room 302 of Grubbs Hall at Pittsburg State. At 7 p.m., she'll deliver WritersFest's first keynote address through a reading from "Sinkhole" in Overman Student Center's Governors Room; a reception will follow.
Several events are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20. Two workshops at 10 a.m., led by PSU professors, will be held for high school and university students to cover the topics of resume writing, cover letters and writing contests.
Patterson will conduct a second workshop on poetry and writing exercises at 11 a.m. in Overman Student Center's Ballroom C. At noon in that location, a Q&A session called "The Author's Desk" is planned.
Patterson will discuss "Sinkhole" at 6 p.m. at Books and Burrow, 212 S. Broadway.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, a second keynote address, this one from Brimhall, is scheduled. During the 7 p.m. event in Room 109 of Grubbs Hall, she will read some of her poetry; a reception will follow.
Brimhall will visit area classes to discuss poetry on Friday, Sept. 22.
Patterson’s appearances are sponsored by the Women’s Studies Lecture Series, Distinguished Visiting Writers Series and the Student Fee Council. Brimhall’s appearances are sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series and the Student Fee Council.
