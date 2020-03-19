Autopsy finds blunt force trauma cause of death in Newton County slaying

NEOSHO, Mo. — An autopsy conducted on the body of Wesley Porter found that the 37-year-old Newton County man died of blunt force trauma to the head.
That was what investigators suspected when they were called early Saturday morning to Porter's residence on Route Y near Seneca and examined his body on the floor of his kitchen. He had suffered what appeared to be a severe bow to the back of his head as well as injuries to his face.
The preliminary findings of an autopsy conducted this week at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas, listed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause of death. Lt. Andy Pike of the Newton County Sheriff's Department said the initial report was no more specific than that.
It did not single out any particular injury as the fatal blow, Pike said. A small cut across the bridge of his nose appeared to be a more minor injury than that suffered at the back of his head, he said. But investigators noted other bruises and marks on Porter's face and head, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the first-degree murder charge that Vernon E. Thomas is facing.
Thomas, 42, of Neosho, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment on the charge Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court. He remains in custody with no bond set pending a bond hearing this coming Tuesday.
The affidavit states that Porter, Thomas and a woman, Dana Warren, were drinking Friday night at Porter's house. Warren passed out and was carried into Porter's bedroom and put on a bed by the two men. She later woke up and found Porter on the floor of the kitchen and not breathing, and Thomas gone, according to the affidavit.
She called 911, and emergency medical help and deputies were sent to the residence.
Thomas purportedly told deputies that he pushed Porter and that a kitchen cabinet toppled onto him. Thomas told them that he lifted the cabinet off him and left the residence. He claimed not to know anything about Porter's injuries, according to the affidavit.
The cabinet was still tipped over when deputies arrived at the home. The wording of the affidavit makes it clear that investigators found it suspicious that Porter's shirt had no oil marks from a deep fryer that appeared to have spilled when the cabinet fell if the cabinet fell on him, causing the injury to the back of his head.
Pike told the Globe that investigators do not know at this point what transpired between the two men after Warren was taken into the bedroom. Thomas has not admitted to having had any argument with Porter, he said.
But the affidavit states that another woman, Jadie Long, told investigators that Thomas woke her up that night and told her that he had gotten drunk and mad, and had badly beaten another man.
