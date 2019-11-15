No signs of foul play were found following an autopsy of a body that a Joplin woman allegedly was keeping in a freezer in her bedroom, according to a statement released late Friday by the Joplin Police Department.
The autopsy, completed Friday, also confirmed the identification of the body as that of Paul N. Barton, 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Police did not identify a cause of death.
Barton is the husband of Barbara J. Watters, who has been charged with abandonment of a corpse.
Barton purportedly has not been seen for several months, and police were told that he may have died as long ago as Dec. 30, 2018, according to a probable-cause affidavit related to Watters arrest.
Joplin police believe Watters, 67, is suffering from a mental illness and posed a danger to the community prior to her arrest Thursday morning.
Watters was placed under arrest after she was spotted in the yard of a residence at 814 S. Jackson Ave.
The affidavit filed with the charge states she has been known to carry firearms and has “mental disorders.” The warrant for her arrest carried a $100,000 bond.
The affidavit further states that an unnamed witness told police that Watters — prior to discovery of the corpse in her home — had threatened to kill any police officers, firefighters or emergency medical workers who tried to enter her house. The witness told police that when officers came to her residence Nov. 7, attempting to contact the occupants of the address, she stood on the other side of the door with a handgun pointed at the officers and refused to let the witness answer the door.
Police served a search warrant on the residence Tuesday and discovered the corpse of a male, later identified as Barton.
Investigators obtained the search warrant after receiving information that there might be a dead body inside Watters’ home during the course of a neighborhood canvass conducted in connection with an unrelated fire at 2605 S. New Hampshire Ave. The fire is a case of suspected arson and police were conducting the canvass as part of their probe of the fire.
Police on Friday also confirmed that an investigation in Barton’s death is ongoing.
