MONETT, Mo. — An autopsy conducted on the body of a teen discovered late Monday afternoon in a field north of Monett High School found no signs of foul play.
The name of the teen was released Wednesday by Monett police following notification of his family. Sergio Salas, 14, died of a gunshot wound that is believed at this time to have been self-inflicted and is being treated as an apparent suicide.
Police Chief George Daoud said in a news release that an investigation of the death remains open, with toxicology test results still pending. But the autopsy turned up nothing suspicious about the boy's death, Daoud said.
