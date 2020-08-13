Autopsy report on Joplin child's death in prosecutor's hands

The Jasper County prosecutor has received an autopsy report on the death of 2-year-old Jameson Long and could be amending charges against the boyfriend of the child's mother Friday or early next week.
Brian M. O'Grodnick, 22, is charged with four felony counts of child abuse pertaining to acts on four dates in April and May, preceding the boy's death June 2 at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He has not been charged with causing the child's death.
At a hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court, Prosecutor Theresa Kenney informed Associate Judge Joe Hensley that her office received an autopsy report in the case on Wednesday and that she was reviewing the medical examiner's findings.
Kenney told the judge July 30 that she anticipated filing murder charges in the case once she received the autopsy report and a death certificate was issued. She indicated Thursday that she could be amending charges Friday or early next week, but she did not say what the amended charges would be.
The medical examiner's determination of the cause of the Joplin boy's death is key to whether the prosecutor's office files charges of murder or child abuse resulting in death on O'Grodnick. Other charges are possible depending on the findings.
Kenney declined after the hearing to state what the autopsy findings were with respect to cause of death. She said that remains an investigative matter at this point and that the findings should be provided to the court and the defense before they are made public.
Kenney indicated that the Jasper County coroner has yet to issue a death certificate in the case, although one is expected soon now that Jackson County medical examiner has provided his findings.
Hensley asked Kenney and public defender Craig Lowe at the hearing if they believed a tentative date of Aug. 27 for a preliminary hearing remained feasible, and the two sides said they believed it would be. Lowe indicated that the defense would be willing to waive requirement that a death certificate be presented to the court at the hearing should issuance of the certificate remain an issue at that time.
Joplin police officers were dispatched the morning of May 31 to an apartment in the 1900 block of East Eighth Street regarding an unconscious child who was not breathing. Officers administered lifesaving measures prior to the child being rushed to a local emergency room. He was later transferred to the hospital in Kansas City.
The charges O'Grodnick currently faces are based on video evidence obtained from his cellphone. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant admitted making the videos and committing the abusive acts they depict.
In one video, O'Grodnick can be seen pinching together the corners of the boy's mouth. In another, he pinches the boy's face while forcing him to say certain things and then slaps him. In a third video, he chokes the child with a hand to his throat while making him beg for water and eventually punches him in the face.
In the fourth video, the defendant grabs the boy by his hair, demands to know if he loves him and then shoves him away, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.