Joplin police Monday announced the results of autopsies conducted in a couple of recent stabbing and shooting deaths that remain under investigation without any arrests having been made or charges filed.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said an autopsy conducted in Springfield on the body of 36-year-old Gregory A. Coble determined that Coble died of a single gunshot wound to the torso.
Coble and Rebekkah Gage, 36, were shot during an incident Feb. 3 in the 1300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue that was called in as a burglary with shots fired. Police said at the time that Coble was not an occupant of the address but was acquainted with a resident there. Gage, a resident of the address, has been released from the hospital, according to police.
Police initially were seeking other people who may have been involved in the shooting. But no arrests have been made and no charges filed. Jimenez said Monday that the case remains under investigation.
In a separate investigation of the Jan. 31 death of Jonas Bartholomew, 41, in the 800 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, Jimenez said an autopsy conducted in Springfield determined that Bartholomew died of a stab wound to his neck.
Police were called to the 800 block of South New Hampshire Avenue regarding someone "flourishing a weapon" and found Bartholomew on the ground. Officers provided first aid until emergency medical technicians arrived. Bartholomew was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said initial reports indicated that Bartholomew may have been stabbed while unlawfully entering a neighbor's home.
That investigation also remains open with no arrests having been made or charges filed.
