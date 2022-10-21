PITTSBURG, Kan. — Award-winning author Joe Dornich will hold a reading at Pittsburg State University as the next in the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series.
The reading will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Governors Room of the Overman Student Center and is open to the public. In addition to his public reading, Dornich will visit creative writing classrooms and spend time with students and faculty while on campus.
Dornich’s debut short story collection, “The Ways We Get By,” was released by Black Lawrence Press in 2020. The collection uses humor to examine some of the darker, lonelier aspects of human nature through the lens of the characters’ jobs, whether they are camp counselors, certified cuddlers, professional mourners, animal conservationists or actors at religious theme parks.
The Distinguished Visiting Writers Series brings prominent writers to campus for readings, class discussions and conversation. It is sponsored in part by the Student Fee Council and hosted by the department of English and modern languages.
