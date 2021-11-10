The Honors Lecture Series at Missouri Southern State University will feature author Andrew Geyer at 6 p.m. Thursday in Plaster Hall’s Cornell Auditorium.
Geyer will give a reading, followed by a Q&A and book signing.
Geyer’s ninth and most recent book is the story cycle “Lesser Mountains.” His other individually authored books include the novels “Dixie Fish” and “Meeting the Dead,” as well as story cycles “Siren Songs from the Heart of Austin” and “Whispers in Dust and Bone.” He is the co-author of “Dancing on Barbed Wire,” “Parallel Hours” and “Texas 5X5,” and he co-edited the anthology “A Shared Voice.”
Geyer is a member of the Texas Institute of Letters and the South Carolina Academy of Authors Literary Hall of Fame. He currently serves as chair of the English department at the University of South Carolina-Aiken and fiction editor at Concho River Review.
