PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Grammy-nominated Black Oak Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg State University as part of the music department's Solo & Chamber Music Series.
The ensemble recently released “Avant l'orage,” which has reached No. 1 on Billboard charts. It is composed of violinist Desirée Ruhstrat, cellist David Cunliffe and violist Aurélien Fort Pederzoli.
The concert will take place inside the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall.
Tickets are $10-$15 and free for full-time PSU students. They can be purchased online at www.pittstate.edu/music or by calling 620-235-4466.
