Awards recognizing Joplin historic preservation work were presented Tuesday in a City Hall ceremony.
Members of the Historic Preservation Commission recognized Nancy Morton, longtime chairwoman of the Historic Preservation Board and an advocate for preservation across the city as well as in the Murphysburg Historic Residential District. She received the Leslie Simpson Award to honor individuals who have made significant contributions for preservation administration, education, events outreach, research or other service.
Morton, who moved from Joplin five years ago, said that when she returns to Joplin or reads the newspaper here, "we know we have all done our jobs. The momentum is that we are taking back our town, taking back the fabric of our town," she said, citing recent acquisitions or plans to renovate historic buildings, including the former downtown Joplin Family Y building and the Olivia Apartments building, are significant.
"We are where we need to be, and we don't want to lose it," she said of progress in preservation.
Lori and Jeremy Haun — a Joplin couple who have restored several properties, including the Willard Hotel building on Main Street — were presented the Jeff and Carolina Neal Award. It is given to recognize people who have made significant developments in historic preservation by restoring or revitalizing buildings and property along Joplin’s commercial corridors.
"I appreciate the award," Lori Haun said. "It's been a fun process getting to do some of the buildings that will make an impact downtown. But it's not just about us. It's really about the whole community that makes it all worth it, makes it a better place to live."
Additionally, that award also was presented to Corner Greer and Associates Inc. for its work in helping to revitalize historic buildings. The award was for 2020, but last year's ceremony was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chad Greer, a principal of the architectural firm, said that Joplin's downtown has been in the process of historic revitalization for at least a dozen years. "To stand here and look at what has been accomplished today, it's all due to a lot of people in this room. And we're thrilled to have played a small part in some of the projects we've been involved with."
The Murphysburg Award, which recognizes neighborhoods or residential property owners who obtain local landmark or local historic district status, or make other contributions to heritage, was given to the residents of North Heights Neighborhood Group.
A leader of the group, Zach Spiering, thanked the commission for the award on behalf of the neighborhood.
"A lot of people are doing things to make a great community to belong to," Spiering said. "It is a lot of people doing a lot of little things. ... But it's those little things that add up."
Commission member Bill Fischer presented the awards.
Commission Chairwoman Jill Sullivan said the awards were created in 2019 to recognize local efforts of preservation.
"When people see that people are being recognized for their efforts, then they too sometimes want to become involved to make a difference. It's all about community improvement."
Today, "more people are aware of preservation and what it is," in part because the awards provide public outreach to focus attention on preservation efforts, Sullivan said.
Information can be obtained about preservation or the commission by contacting organizations that are involved in the effort such as the Downtown Joplin Alliance or the Post Memorial Library at the Joplin Public Library, Sullivan said. They also may contact members of the commission listed on the city's website under boards and commissions at www.joplinmo.org.
