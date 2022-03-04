Lightning

Lightning strikes a wind farm in Barton County north of Joplin on Aug. 1, 2021. Lightning will become more of a threat as severe weather season approaches this spring. Globe | John Hacker

 JOHN T HACKER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked to the skies and got weather wise. 

With spring comes increased risks for hazardous weather. Awareness events are being organized to help residents prepare for severe storms and more. 

We'll have more in the weekend edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • The city picking up a career program from the Joplin School District.
  • KCU Joplin accepting dental students. 
  • A bill decriminalizing needle exchanges.

We hope you have a good weekend. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.