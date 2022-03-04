Today in the Globe newsroom we looked to the skies and got weather wise.
With spring comes increased risks for hazardous weather. Awareness events are being organized to help residents prepare for severe storms and more.
We'll have more in the weekend edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The city picking up a career program from the Joplin School District.
- KCU Joplin accepting dental students.
- A bill decriminalizing needle exchanges.
We hope you have a good weekend.
