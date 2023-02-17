A $33.6 million B&B Theatres the company describes as a luxury entertainment center is to be built in Joplin.
The theater is coming to the 32nd Street Place development, currently under construction by Woodsonia Real Estate, developer of a retail and residential district on 32nd Street, east of Range Line Road.
B&B is the country's largest family-operated theater chain, which has long had connections to Southwest Missouri with theaters in Neosho, Monett and Ozark.
The theater planned for Joplin will offer some amenities not found in its other area cinemas, the company said in an announcement Friday.
Eight screens will feature wall-to-wall curved screens, heated leather recliners, and 7.1 surround sound system in every auditorium, the company said. It also will be equipped with laser projection, which provides brighter and more vivid colors.
An expanded concession stand will offer traditional movie food and drinks, but there also will be hot food and adult beverages including wine, beer and cocktails available at what will be called the Marquee Bar and Grill.
The theater also will feature a family arcade center and an outdoor patio with lawn games.
Carson Stratman of Woodsonia said Friday the developers have been working on a movie theater component for the development for some time.
"It will bring an experience that Joplin has not had and all the amenities," Stratman said.
“We are so excited," said Bob Bagby, president and CEO of the theater company, "to work together with Woodsonia and can’t wait to expand the magic of the movies into Joplin."
Plans for the theater will be discussed by Woodsonia on Tuesday at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
The location is an 8.3-acre site at the corner of 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard.
A parking lot with 325 parking spaces with an adjoining 5.3-acre green space for public use also would be built.
Woodsonia has devised a financing plan for the project that is to be discussed at the council meeting.
The developer also will discuss steps that would be needed to put the financing into place if city consent is given.
A site plan for the 32nd Street Place development still shows a Menards store for a site north of Sam's Club and future development of retail spaces next to Menards.
While a Menards spokesman in January told the Globe there was nothing to report on the status of the Menards construction, a city official said supply chain delays have held up the materials needed for construction, but delivery of those are expected soon.
Woodsonia has started construction of townhouses and apartments that are part of that company's development across Hammons Boulevard from the Menards site and next to the proposed movie theater location. Stratman said the movie theater with its bar and restaurant component will be an amenity for residents of the residential complex as well as for Joplin area residents.
Joplin currently has two movie theaters: the 14-screen Regal Northstar Stadium 14 at Northpark Mall and the locally owned Bookhouse Cinema on Langston Hughes-Broadway.
Bookhouse Cinema was established in 2018 and brings independent, classic, documentary, foreign and unique film screenings to the Joplin area, and also provides a bar and restaurant.
