Back home: Roller derby team to host first game in two years

The Mo-Kan Roller Girlz will play their last home game of the season this Saturday.
It will also be their first home game in two years. And that gets the women of the team excited about the future.
"We found Memorial Hall this season, so we added this game midseason," said Megan Tyler, co-director of the team. "At least it's one game, but hopefully it will build some excitement. We'll hopefully have more home games and recruit more girls."
Founded in 2007, the team is celebrating its 12th year of skating, racing, blocking, jamming and pivoting across the region in competition with other roller derby squads. For the past two years, however, the team has not had a "home" arena for hosting some of those other squads — it has traveled, playing every game of the past two seasons in other towns.
Now that Memorial Hall appears to be a workable option, the team can start raising interest locally again. That includes recruiting skaters, finding sponsors and encouraging crowds to come watch games.
"We want to keep this sport going in Joplin," Tyler said. "We don't feel like the sport will end because it's growing every single day."
Derby days
Mo-Kan is a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association, a group with 460 teams across the world that compete against each other. The association formed in 2004, then opened its doors for other teams in 2006.
That association is based on a more athletic, grassroots version of the sport. While roller skate races were called derbies in the '20s and '30s, they became more theatrical in the '60s and '70s, according to a history of roller derby on the association's website. Tracks were banked and in a figure-8 shape, and some even had stunts and pits.
The removal of that track helped get many more skaters interested, said Melody McDannald, co-director and captain of the team.
"They switched to flat tracks so more teams could participate," McDannald said. "The sport was able to grow."
One of the more updated representations of modern roller derby is seen in the 2009 movie "Whip It," directed by Drew Barrymore and starring Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden and Kristen Wiig. That movie was based on Shauna Cross' 2007 novel "Derby Girl."
While teamwork and competition are emphasized, league members carry on some traditions from those spectacle days of the '70s and '80s. McDannald skates as "Mel Diablo" and Tyler as "Roc."
But the most important part is the camaraderie and support between not only team members but teams.
"We may act on the track like we're ready to beat the crap out of the other team," Tyler said. "But the teams come together after playing. We're competitive, but then we're friends."
Tyler, a software analyst, said she was recruited to the team in 2008, about a year after it formed. She hadn't even seen a full game until two weeks before her first one as a skater, but she quickly fell in love with the team aspect.
McDannald's story is similar. A teacher at Nevada High School, she joined the team about four years ago, looking for an outlet. A friend explained how it worked using pieces of candy, she said.
"Through high school I was pretty athletic, but there was a drop-off in college," McDannald said. "My priority became my job, and it was getting to be a bit unhealthy for me. I needed another outlet instead of work."
Hannah Whitney, who skates as "Sugar Rush," tells a similar story. She is in the midst of her first season with the team, playing as a blocker.
"There's a group of us who are all new, and at our first bout, I didn't expect us to be so well received," Whitney said. "Everyone was so warm and welcoming."
The junior at Pittsburg State University is studying pre-physical therapy and Spanish. She said that if she moves to a different town after graduation, she's pretty sure she'll be able to find a team wherever she goes.
Taking the floor
Roller derby is a sport that is like two car races held on the same track.
The goal is for select players, known as jammers or pivots, to score points by skating past the other team's blockers. Each team has a jammer, three blockers and a pivot, who can be allowed to score by the team's jammer.
As the jammers try to pass everyone on the track as many times as possible, blockers impede that progress. Physical contact with hips, rears and shoulders is allowed.
While there are a lot of mechanics going on, Tyler said, the result is an exciting, racelike spectacle that can be deceptively strategic.
Games between teams always have a bit of surprise in them, Tyler said Saturday's matchup will be a complete mystery because of the hall's floor.
"We have no idea what the game will be like, whether it will be fast-paced or slow," Tyler said. "There are so many factors, like whether we'll be able to skate as fast as we're accustomed."
The team knew about Memorial Hall a few years ago but instead chose roller rinks and Victory Mission Sports Complex for games. But the cost of renting those facilities has grown too expensive and the availability is limited, McDannald said.
That's when the team gave Memorial Hall another look and found that the track could be rotated to fit its space. The hall's rubber laminate is usable, McDannald said.
"It's a little grippy, so it's harder to go fast," McDannald said. "But if it's an issue, we can look into getting a new floor for next season. I think Memorial Hall is going to fit the bill for us."
Having a home rink is huge for the team. With it, team members can recruit skaters and pursue sponsorships, Tyler said. They also get to identify with a core of Joplin and can try to attract more fans to the sport.
"There's an aspect of being in downtown Joplin, in the heart of the city, that has a cool factor to it," Tyler said. "We want to show what we can be and the things that can happen in that venue. We have been given a great opportunity, and we hope we can build this future."
