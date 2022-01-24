NOEL, Mo. — Instead of relying on imitation syrup, 10 students in Marie Strader’s ProStart class at McDonald County High School ventured outside to a private farm in Noel on Monday to watch the steps involved in making pure maple syrup from tree to table.
ProStart is a career and technical education program that brings the food service industry to the classroom where it teaches students restaurant management fundamentals and employability skills such as communication, teamwork, professionalism and time management.
The culinary-based program is supported by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. Students who complete the two-year course and pass the end of year exams can earn a certificate through the National Restaurant Association.
Marie Strader, ProStart instructor at McDonald County High School, makes maple syrup as a hobby with her husband, Adam, a Missouri Department of Conservation agent in McDonald County.
The two said they have over 100 sugar maple trees on their property in Noel and thought a field trip would provide a great educational opportunity for ProStart students, who will be using the syrup on pancakes later this week.
“This is the first time we’ve brought a class out here,” Marie Strader said Monday. “I always try to keep up with what’s new in the culinary world, but I think going back to basics is always beneficial. They can apply this to a lot of things we’re doing in the kitchen, but they may also have a better understanding as to why real maple syrup is more expensive versus artificially flavored syrup.”
Namesakes
Little Sugar Creek and Big Sugar Creek in McDonald County are named after the native sugar maple trees, which were found in abundance by early settlers near the two streams, according to county history. Maple syrup is one of the oldest natural food products produced in North America.
Sugar maple trees typically grow in forested uplands, as well as lowlands next to creeks. The change in temperatures from freezing to warm causes the sap to flow in maple trees, making it an opportune time for collection. Maple syrup can be made from any species of maple tree, but the sugar maple sap has the highest concentration of sugar.
It takes approximately 40 gallons of sap to make a gallon of finished maple syrup. The process from start to finish can take several days. The sap is transported to a collection tank where it’s boiled to remove any water, similar to making candy. Then it’s filtered and stored, where it can last about a year.
“Some of these old traditions are becoming lost, so it’s good that they at least have the knowledge of where it comes from versus corn syrup in a bottle,” Adam Strader said.
Tapping trees
The first step in making maple syrup is tapping trees to collect the sap. The most productive times to tap are from mid-February through March.
“You need to have a really cold snap, and then it has to be warm because it won’t flow unless the temperatures drop and warms back up,” Marie Strader said. “Today, it’s supposed to be 60 degrees. The warmer the day, the more you get.”
Adam Strader carried a 5-gallon water container with three tubes and an electric drill up to one of the sugar maple trees. Three holes were drilled about 1.5 to 2 inches into the tree and the tubes were placed inside where the sap dripped into the container.
“It doesn’t harm the tree, as long as you don’t do too much,” he said.
Cayde Jones, a 17-year-old junior in the ProStart class, volunteered to tap the tree, drilling the three holes a few inches apart and placing the tubing inside. He said the tapping process was new for him.
“I haven’t done anything like this before, but it was pretty easy,” he said. “I thought there were a lot more steps in making maple syrup.”
Amber Skaggs, an 18-year-old senior, said she had seen the maple syrup process completed after their ProStart class tapped a maple tree in front of the high school last year. Skaggs said she loves the ProStart program and can apply what she learns outside of the classroom.
“I really like to cook, and I want to be a culinary arts teacher for high school students or little kids,” she said.
Depending on when the syrup is harvested, it can produce different colors and tastes. The further into the season you go, the darker the syrup becomes, and the more flavor it has, according to Adam Strader. The earlier into the season you harvest, the lighter the color and taste. Students also had the opportunity to sample the grades of syrup to compare the flavors.
“This is still pretty early, so this will be pretty light sap,” Adam Strader said.
Sap to syrup
The next step to making maple syrup is also fairly simple. The sap is boiled until the water is removed. The Strader family uses slab wood from its sawmill and boils the sap outside in a huge vat.
“You can cook it within a few hours if you have a good, hot fire going,” Adam Strader said.
As the sugar in the sap becomes more concentrated, the temperature of the boiling sap will rise. It will darken and the bubbles will become smaller, signaling the final stages of boiling. The sap will become syrup once it reaches 219 degrees.
