BACK TO SCHOOL: Are you and your kids ready?

It’s August, and that means the start of school is right around the corner. Are you and your kids ready?
The Joplin Globe’s back-to-school guide has the information you need to know.
WHEN IS THE FIRST DAY?
• Monday, Aug. 12: Galena
• Tuesday, Aug. 13: East Newton, Jasper
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Neosho, Webb City, Lamar, Riverton, Commerce, Pittsburg sixth- and ninth-graders only, Baxter Springs prekindergarten through seventh grade and ninth-graders
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Joplin, Carl Junction, Carthage, Diamond, Seneca, McDonald County, Miller, College Heights Christian School, Joplin Area Catholic Schools, Quapaw, Wyandotte, Pittsburg, Baxter Springs eighth-graders and 10th- through 12th-graders
• Monday, Aug. 19: Sarcoxie, Liberal, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Miami
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Bronaugh
SALES TAX HOLIDAY
The Missouri sales tax holiday runs Friday through Sunday. Certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from sales tax during this time period.
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
• Clothing, any article having a taxable value of $100 or less.
• School supplies, not to exceed $50 per purchase.
• Computer software, taxable value of $350 or less.
• Personal computers, not to exceed $1,500.
• Computer peripheral devices, not to exceed $1,500.
• Graphing calculators, not to exceed $150.
City sales tax will still be collected in Carl Junction, Carthage, Joplin, Monett and Neosho. County sales tax will still be collected in Jasper, Newton, Barry and Lawrence counties.
STUFF THE BUS
Help children in your community get ready for school by donating items such as pencils, backpacks, notebooks and lunchboxes to a local school supplies drive.
• Joplin: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Seventh Street and 15th Street Walmart supercenters, the Walmart Neighborhood Market stores at 1600 E. Seventh St. and 2426 S. Maiden Lane, the Dollar Tree stores at 1502 W. Seventh St. and 426 Range Line Road, and Stone's Corner Pharmacy, 3201 McClelland Blvd., Suite B. Supplies will be distributed to students in the Joplin School District.
• Neosho: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at the Walmart in Neosho and the Dollar General store in Goodman. Donations will benefit students in the Neosho School District. To volunteer, go to tinyurl.com/2019StuffTheBus and sign up for a two-hour time slot.
• Miami, Okla.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Walmart, 2415 N. Main St. in Miami. All donations will be given to the Teachers Toolbox program, which is located inside All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 225 B St. NW, and is open to all teachers in the community.
• Pittsburg, Kan.: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Walmart in Pittsburg. Items needed include backpacks, spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons and pencil boxes. Donations will benefit students in the Pittsburg School District. To volunteer, email Dawn McNay at p3@usd250.org.
• Seneca: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin. Donations will be distributed among students in the Seneca School District.
VACCINATIONS
"Shots before school" is the rule in Joplin.
• Pre-K and kindergarten: Make sure the school has a copy of the child's shot record.
• Eighth grade: Required to have a Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) booster and meningitis vaccination.
• High school seniors: Required to have a meningitis vaccination after age 16.
School-aged children in Kansas will be required to have two new vaccines for the upcoming school year.
• Kindergarten and first grade: Required to have two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine.
• Seventh grade: Required to have one dose of the meningococcal ACWY vaccine.
• 11th grade: Required to have one dose of the meningococcal ACWY vaccine, if not vaccinated prior to their 16th birthday. Students will need two doses if their first dose was before their 16th birthday.
JOPLIN OPEN HOUSES
• Monday, Aug. 12: 5 to 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 6:45 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd.; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at all middle schools.
• Tuesday, Aug. 13: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at all elementary schools.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center; 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.
*Joplin Early Childhood Center will contact parents to inform them of their classrooms.
NEW TO JOPLIN?
New student enrollment, including kindergarten registration, takes place at the school where your child will attend. Bring the following information with you for all children you are enrolling:
• Your photo ID, such as a driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military ID or tribal photo ID.
• Child's legal, state-issued birth certificate.
• Child's up-to-date immunization records.
• Child's Social Security card, if available.
• Proof of residency, such as mortgage documents, house-closing documents, lease/rental agreement, construction contract with proposed occupancy date or current utility bill.
• Proof of guardianship if the student lives with someone other than a parent.