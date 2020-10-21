In 2015, the number of bridges listed as being in poor condition in the Missouri Department of Transportation's 21-county Southwest Missouri region stood at 123.
Despite rebuilding or replacing an average of 22 bridges a year since then, Steve Campbell, MoDOT district engineer in Springfield, said that number has risen to 212 now.
The reason? Many of the 1,830 bridges on state roads and interstates in Southwest Missouri are getting old.
“That’s the issue; it’s their age,” Campbell said. “Bridges are typically designed for a 40- or 50-year service life, and 56% of our bridges are more than 50 years old. They have outlived their intended service life.
“It’s not that these are unsafe bridges," he said. "It’s that they are poor-condition bridges, which means they require a larger investment in time and resources than they should.”
Keeping up with regular bridge maintenance while still having the resources to tackle emergencies when they pop up is a big challenge for a department that has seen its costs rise much faster than the revenue available from Missouri’s gasoline tax, which funds road and bridge construction and maintenance.
Hole in a bridge
An incident last month on a bridge on Interstate 44 in Joplin illustrates the need for MoDOT to maintain the capacity to respond to emergencies while chipping away at the long list of maintenance needs.
A chunk of the bridge deck fell to Joplin’s South Main Street below, leaving a hole through the bridge deck.
Campbell said planners were able to call on a MoDOT bridge maintenance crew working on a bridge on northbound Highway 171 near Carterville to respond quickly and repair that hole.
He said that crew of 13 workers is the only MoDOT crew in Southwest Missouri dedicated to bridge maintenance.
A separate project to rehabilitate or replace 19 bridges on I-44 east of Sarcoxie and west of Halltown was contracted out to private companies. That project is slated to be completed by next fall, although the companies working on it say they’ll be done much sooner.
Campbell said the department had planned to create a second bridge maintenance crew this year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed that idea.
The pandemic has had other effects as well.
“I don’t want to turn this into a COVID conversation, but that has had a large impact on our abilities because we removed the ability for overnight travel for our staff,” Campbell said. “So when our crew is based in Springfield and we’re working on a bridge like the one on 171, there’s some decrease in production based on the daily commute.
“We are trying to build a bridge crew through existing positions in Joplin so we can improve our response. But back to COVID, medical facilities wouldn’t perform the necessary physicals to allow us to proceed with that over the last 270 days.”
Good investment versus bad
Campbell said because MoDOT doesn’t have the resources it needs, sometimes it has to invest time maintaining bridges it would rather replace.
He said the work being done on the Highway 171 bridge east of Carterville would qualify as a good investment of resources in his mind. He said the crew has spent six weeks in making repairs to the deck and the structure holding the bridge up.
“The work they’re able to do on that bridge actually removed it from the poor condition list and placed it in the fair condition list,” he said. “If you can catch deterioration in time and you make an improvement or repair that’s going to add 10 years of service life before we have to go back, that’s a very good investment and good use of resources.”
In other cases, the crew is working making repairs on an older bridge in poor condition, and the repairs won’t add that much to a bridge's service life.
“So you end up overinvesting in a deteriorating structure, and the benefit-cost ratio or analysis tells you that’s not the best way to go about that,” Campbell said. “But it's the only choice we have because we have a responsibility to keep them serviceable and safe, and that’s what we will do.”
Campbell said the Southwest District spends about $36 million annually to maintain bridges.
Additional money?
Truly getting a handle on Missouri’s problem roads and bridges will probably take more money, but voters have turned down proposals of increases to Missouri’s gasoline tax, the main source of highway and bridge maintenance money to the state.
Motorists who buy gas in Missouri currently send 17 cents per gallon to the state for road maintenance, the second-lowest gas tax in the U.S.
In 2018 voters rejected a proposal to increase that amount by two and a half cents a year for four years and raise an additional $400 million for state road projects and local street and bridge maintenance.
Campbell said after that vote, state lawmakers, with the encouragement of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, injected $50 million of general revenue money toward helping fix Missouri’s bridges. MoDOT was able to leverage that money into $301 million in bonds to pay for even more repairs.
“So that $351 million actually provided a quicker delivery of 250, plus or minus, bridges across the state of Missouri,” Campbell said. “Locally, we had 33 bridges that were improved through that program, so certainly that was a very large help.”
Campbell said that included the 19 bridges being repaired or replaced on I-44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.