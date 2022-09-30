It's not an everything bagel, but this bagel means everything to a local breast cancer charity.
Officials with the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation and Panera Bread on Friday launched an annual fundraiser that features ribbon-shaped, cherry- and vanilla-flavored bagels.
"Our race and these bagels are our two biggest fundraisers," said Sharon Clark, president of the organization. "Every year we continue to grow, and we rely on community support because we do not have a paid staff member to solicit funds."
With samples at the ready, foundation members shared the kickoff with representatives of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Missouri Southern State University. A pink ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, and Hope 4 You donated $7,500 to each of the two hospitals' foundations for mammogram services.
Each pink ribbon bagel sold by Panera will raise 25 cents for the foundation. The deal will be in effect every day but one in October — on Oct. 14, 100% of proceeds from bagel sales will be donated. Panera personnel are already planning for the big day, asking for preorders to prepare for the demand.
"The more preorders we get, the more time we have to set up," said Codey Whitehead, assistant general manager for the Joplin Panera store. "We spend all day baking to get ready for the next day."
Formed in 2007 as a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, Hope 4 You got its start as an effort to help local breast cancer patients. Treasurer Dan Stengel said donations made by local residents were going to help patients in other areas.
The foundation helps provide mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women throughout the Four-States Area. The bagel fundraiser has raised more than $80,000 for that mission — $7,300 was donated last year from the sale of 8,100 bagels.
Panera employees work hard on the bagels: They receive shipments of the dough, then hand roll, knot, prove and bake each one.
The bagel-baking tradition has local connections. Sue Stees, a breast cancer survivor, is an owner and founder of Traditional Bakery Inc., which ran the Joplin Panera store until this year, when ownership was acquired by Manna Development Group. Stees came up with the idea of making a bagel in the ribbon shape.
The idea caught fire with the company, which adopted it at all of its locations. Nationwide, pink ribbon bagel sales have raised more than $4 million over the past 20 years, with the sale of about 20 million bagels.
Whitehead said the Joplin store is one of the company's top sellers. For the past few years, it has sold more than Springfield's five locations combined.
The increased sales have helped Hope 4 You expand its mission to outlying areas, Clark said. Thanks to the success of the fundraiser, the foundation now helps women at Cox Barton County Hospital, Integris Health hospitals in Grove and Miami, Oklahoma, and Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The foundation's other fundraiser, the Race 4 Hope, will be held on Oct. 22, and will feature a new route through downtown.
October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the National Breast Cancer Foundation. It uses a pink ribbon as its symbol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.