Like so many spring flowers, neon-green bandannas have started to pop up around area high school and college campuses. The bandannas are a can’t-miss signal to help guide people to mental health resources, as well as a willingness to be a sympathetic ear.
Founded in 2016 on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, the Bandana Project now is in 50 colleges across the country and also in several high schools.
“The Bandana Project aims to end the stigma behind mental health, make the conversation less scary to talk about,” said Riley Laver, a senior who started the project at Missouri Southern State University. “That’s one of the main things that’s causing these mental health issues, the fact that we don’t feel comfortable talking to just anybody, or we don’t want to burden people with what we need to talk about.”
According to the effort's website, students aged 15-24 are in the highest risk group for mental illness. Before graduation, 1 in 10 will have considered suicide. Also, 28% of students would not know where to go to get help for mental health issues.
Laver said the stigma around mental health is almost a hush-hush kind of thing. As a student athlete, her training taught her to be tough and just keep the stress inside.
But that's hard, she said, because students face pressure not only from school, but also family, social life and being involved in the community. Mental health issues tend to build up, and then people start having mental breakdowns or even suicidal tendencies, Laver said.
“The stigma has ruined mental health,” Laver said. “It’s made it really hard to get anything done. By reducing this, we’re getting more people to talk about what they’re going through. We’re helping them know that it’ll be OK, let’s just talk.”
Launching the MSSU group
Laver plays soccer at MSSU and learned about the project at a student athlete advisory council convention.
“As a student athlete, I deal with stress all the time,” Laver said. “I went through a really hard time my freshman year, and I didn’t know where to go at all. I know a lot of other athletes feel the same way.”
After she came back home from the conference, Laver quickly realized the need for support and guidance wasn’t confined to student athletes. The project was needed campuswide, so she went directly to MSSU President Dean Van Galen.
“Go big or go home, apparently,” Laver said. “I had a conversation with him, and he was 100% for the Bandana Project. He had a bit of history knowing what happened with it and how it got started. I took it as a sign it needed to be here.”
Once her group was ready to hand out bandannas, they had a memorable first day.
“We had 300 members, we ran out of bandannas the first day,” Laver said. “We were supposed to have another two days, and I was like, 'I don’t know how we’re going to do this.' We had people signing up and we got them their bandannas later. Now, if you walk around, you’ll see bandannas all over the place. It’s incredible.”
Students and staff interested in joining the Bandana Project watch a 4-minute training video. Then, they tie the green bandanna to their backpack, purse or whatever they usually carry with them. The point is to make the bandanna visible to everyone.
The bandanna shows that the person carries a resource card listing both campus and local mental health resources, such as the national 988 suicide hotline, The Trevor Project and Ozark Center.
“It’s just about making them feel comfortable, making them feel heard,” Laver said. “You look around and you see all these bandannas, and you think, 'Wow, I feel more comfortable.'”
Students don’t have to be formally trained in mental health. When approached, the bandanna holder listens to what a person needs. It can be a simple conversation or, if they need a counselor or mental health expert, using the resource card to help them get where they need to go.
Moving to Joplin High School
Toward this goal, Laver has talked with Joplin High School students interested in starting the project. Seniors Ellie Benfield and Jensen Vowels are organizers of the Bandana Project at JHS.
The project is part of a larger mental health fair the students are putting together for students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on May 5 at the school. The fair will focus on how someone’s mental health is affected by their overall health.
“We’ve noticed that ever since COVID, (there has been) a decline in mental health in our high school,” Vowels said. “No one really knows who to reach out to and what to do about it. We decided to make a mental health fair with finance tips, self-care tips, yoga, massages.”
Then the students heard about the Bandana Project at MSSU. They talked with Laver and thought the project would be a great way to help students at Joplin High.
“The project shows there are people to help,” Benfield said. “You’ll be able to look around the halls and see so many green bandannas and know that you have so many places to turn."
The Kiwanis Club of Joplin, through the process of restarting the Key Club at JHS, is financially supporting the Bandana Project. Joplin High would be the first high school in Missouri to have the project active on campus.
