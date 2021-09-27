Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at books some don't want us to look at.
Librarians, teachers and other readers this week are celebrating Banned Books Week, a national initiative that champions the freedom to read. The event features a list of the most challenged books over the last year.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Joplin School Board seeking to recruit school bus drivers.
- New splash pads in two Kansas cities.
- An update on a more than 10-year-old Sunshine Law case.
We hope you have a peaceful Monday evening.
