PSU BANNED BOOKS EXHIBIT

Shawna Wilkerson, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts gallery coordinator, assembles part of an exhibit delving into banned books and the broader issues of censorship. The exhibit, which observes Banned Books Week, is free and open to the public. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at books some don't want us to look at.

Librarians, teachers and other readers this week are celebrating Banned Books Week, a national initiative that champions the freedom to read. The event features a list of the most challenged books over the last year.

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The Joplin School Board seeking to recruit school bus drivers.
  • New splash pads in two Kansas cities.
  • An update on a more than 10-year-old Sunshine Law case.

We hope you have a peaceful Monday evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.