Joplin police say they have taken into custody a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a house Thursday morning.

Christopher K. Echols, 33, of Joplin, has active warrants for his arrest for murder out of Vermillion County in Illinois and felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license, all out of Hendricks County in Illinois, police said.

Joplin police said they may seek additional charges.

A police officer early this morning saw a man in a vehicle near Seventh Street and Sergeant Avenue who had active felony warrants for his arrest, according to a release from Capt. Will Davis. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove away, stopping in the 200 block of South Connor Avenue and running to a home there, Davis said.

Officers surrounded the house and tried to get Echols to exit.

"After numerous failed attempts, the situation was deemed to be an armed-and-barricaded situation, and the Joplin Police Department SWAT team was activated," according to the release. Police were assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Davis said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Trending Video