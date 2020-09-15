CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department on Tuesday said two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of deaths to six.
One victim was a 79-year-old man who died of COVID-19-related complications, health officials said. The other was a 69-year-old man who is believed to have died from COVID-19 complications, although health officials are awaiting a final cause of death from the state. Both had underlying health conditions, the department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.