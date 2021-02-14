MONETT, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department announced Sunday that the weather has prompted the cancellation of mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Monett City Park Casino.
Officials said in a statement that the department plans to keep the same appointment times at the same place for rescheduled clinics, dates of which will be announced as soon as they can be designated. They said hundreds of residents are on the appointment lists.
In the meantime, the department is asking that residents call 417-847-2114 if they should end up receiving the vaccine elsewhere.
