Some residents in Barry and McDonald counties will see improved internet access after more than $3 million in broadband projects was announced.
Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said 16 broadband projects across the state will receive funding through Missouri's Emergency Broadband Investment Program. Barry Technology Services, a subsidiary of Cassville-based Barry Electric Cooperative, will receive $82,800 to expand broadband internet services for 42 households in Barry and McDonald counties.
“Access to high-speed internet is absolutely necessary to families and communities during this time,” said Rob Dixon, director of the Department of Economic Development, in a statement. “Connecting more citizens with quality internet means the individual on telework status will keep their job, a student participating in distance learning will continue to get their education, or a household in need of telehealth services will get the care they need.”
The state's Emergency Broadband Investment Program was created in July and has been allocated up to $20 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. It was designed to reimburse providers that have expanded, or plan to connect, high-speed internet to residents in unserved or underserved areas in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers will use funds to assist with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with students or vulnerable populations.
Tuesday's announcement marked the first round of grant recipients through the program.
“Expanding broadband is essential to our state’s infrastructure,” Parson said in a statement. “Connecting more Missourians with high-speed internet will allow them to utilize digital platforms for education, health, and business that are so critical during this time."
