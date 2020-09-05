LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Health Department announced Saturday that a staff member at Lamar Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was last at the school on Thursday, Sept. 2. A statement released by the Barton County Health Department said the department is working closely with the school district to identify all close contacts. Those who are identified as close contacts will be contacted by health department representatives and advised on how to proceed.
To protect the privacy of the individual, the department is not releasing details that might identify the individual. The individual is quarantined and being monitored closely by the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.