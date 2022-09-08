Barton, Vernon and Greene counties have now been added to CWD management zones by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the agency said in a statement.
Archery season for deer begins Sept. 15 in the state.
No deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in those counties, according to MDC. However, 10 positives have been turned up in adjacent St. Clair County and three in adjacent Cedar County. Positives also have showed up in Polk and Christian counties, both of which border Greene County.
"Generally these are about 10 miles within a positive CWD" of the counties being added, said Joe Jerek, MDC spokesperson.
McDonald and Barry counties are also in CWD management zones.
No positives have been found in McDonald County, but four positives turned up in Barry County during the 2021-2022 seasons. There also have been nine cases in Benton County, Arkansas. Stone and Taney counties also have had 16 cases between them and also are in management zones.
To date, there have been nearly 300 positive cases of CWD in 21 Missouri counties; there have been more than 1,300 positives in deer and elk in Arkansas, including many in cases along the Missouri border.
There have been no positives in Missouri's elk population, Jerek said.
According to MDC, special regulations apply in CWD Management Zone counties, including:
• During Nov. 12–13 (modern firearms season), hunters who harvest deer in CWD Management Zone counties (except Gasconade, Knox, St. Charles and Warren) must take the deer or deer head on the day of harvest to an MDC mandatory CWD sampling station.
• The use of grain, salt products, minerals, and other consumable products used to attract deer is prohibited year-round in CWD Management Zone counties.
• Deer harvested from CWD Management Zone counties must be reported through Telecheck before they can be removed from the county of harvest.
• Hunters must follow carcass-movement restrictions for deer harvested in a CWD Management Zone county.
• Hunters must also follow carcass-movement restrictions when bringing parts of harvested deer and other cervids into Missouri from another state.
CWD and related regulations and restrictions can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.
MDC is offering free voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors. MDC also offers self-service freezer drop-off locations within the CWD Management Zone for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for CWD. Instructions, packing supplies and information tags are available at the sites. Get more information on voluntary sampling and drop-off locations can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.
Hunters also can get their CWD test results for free online at mdc.mo.gov/cwdResults. Results are usually available within four weeks or less from the time of sampling.
Archery season for deer opens Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 11, and then again from Nov. 23-Jan. 15, 2023.
Two firearms youth portions occur Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 25-27.
The modern firearms November portion runs Nov. 12-22; the antlerless portion runs Dec. 3-11.
An alternative-methods season runs Dec. 24-Jan. 3, 2023.
