NEOSHO, Mo. — Ashley Siler on Tuesday noted the extra traffic on Neosho Boulevard, the city's main thoroughfare, almost immediately.
"Yesterday the boulevard was packed," said Siler, the director of operations for the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. "The crowd last night was really good, and there were some high-energy games."
The Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament started Tuesday and runs until Thursday, with championship games set for Thursday at Neosho High School's gymnasium. Sixteen boys teams and eight girls teams, from Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, are competing in three brackets.
Organized by Branco Enterprises and the Neosho School District, the tournament returned to its usual activities this year — even the slam dunk and three-point contests returned. The traditional holiday draw was held in a muted fashion last year in response to the pandemic, with only six in-state teams competing.
First starting in 1954, the tournament has become a community highlight, Siler said, with members of the business community rolling out the welcome mat for out-of-town visitors. The tournament has gained national exposure over the years, and has hosted teams from New York, Texas, California and Florida.
"It's a sense of normalcy for our people, and it's nice to have that," Siler said. "(Over the years) there are teams from all over the country eating at our restaurants, using our gas stations. It's our opportunity to be the hands and feet of our community and remind them why this is a good place to live, work and raise a family."
Siler said businesses take extra steps to prepare for the traffic — especially restaurants, which call in extra staff members to handle the crowds. The chamber partners with promotion efforts for the tournament; Siler said that this year a survey of chamber businesses will help gauge the impact.
The chamber also hosts an information booth that offers guides and recommendations for visitors. The chamber rolled out a new Experience Neosho app for smartphones to help visitors find places to eat and more.
Last year's reduced tournament had expenses of $8,572.69, all of which was spent in Neosho and Newton County, according to an economic impact report from Branco. In 2019, expenses were much higher at $78,115,22, $35,056.20 of which were spent on team travel costs.
The items purchased include awards, trophies, food for teams and workers, participant T-shirts, transportation costs, local advertising and lodging. Branco officials expect 2021's tournament to have similar numbers, noting a five-year average of $68,436, according to the report.
"That's one of the things we are proud of, the economic benefit to the city because of the tournament," said Lakin Larimore, marketing coordinator for Branco.
Hotel-motel tax proceeds
This year, however, that economic impact was called into question by Neosho residents who called members of the Neosho City Council.
In previous years, City Council members have authorized proceeds from the city's hotel-motel tax to be used toward the tournament. Organizers did not ask for any funds for 2020's reduced event.
The council during its Nov. 16 meeting gave initial approval to giving up to $15,000 for this year's tournament. The vote, 6-0 in favor, appeared headed for final approval during the council's next meeting.
Instead, with no discussion, the council on Dec. 7 voted 3-2 against the expenditure, with Mayor William Doubek and council members Richard Davidson and Tyler DeWitt voting no. Doubek and DeWitt switched their votes from Nov. 16; Davidson did not vote because he was absent from that meeting.
It wasn't until the council's Dec. 21 meeting that council members explained their switch.
Doubek said he received a number of complaints about the expenditure from residents who called and emailed him.
"I love the tournament with my whole heart and soul," Doubek said. "But as much as I love it, the citizens elected me, and they said ... that they see it as a burden."
Elaborating, Doubek said people told him that teams are staying in Joplin hotels for the tournament and eating at Joplin restaurants.
Justin Branham, president of Branco, spoke to the council Dec. 21 and addressed some of those concerns. He told council members that the city is short on hotel rooms, and a security concern with one unnamed hotel further justified the decision to use Joplin-based hotels located in Newton County.
When asked by the Globe to elaborate on what he said in the meeting, Branham declined. Larimore said one of the hotels in Neosho reported an increased number of security issues over the last year.
"We strive to use every hotel we are able to use in Neosho," Larimore said. "Because one of the hotels had an increased security risk, the committee felt it was not in our best interest to use that facility this year."
The council could still decide to distribute money from hotel-motel tax proceeds to the tournament. The issue is planned for discussion during the Jan. 18 meeting, City Manager David Kennedy said.
Larimore said Branco and the city have had a great relationship over the years. Branco will continue to be transparent over how funds are used, she said. Doubek said he is looking forward to seeing the receipts of expenditures in that upcoming meeting, and plans to vote in favor of a reimbursement.
The issue reminds chamber officials of their mission to continue attracting new businesses to the city, Siler said.
"We are always on the lookout for people who want to do business in Neosho, whether it is a hotel, restaurant or something else," Siler said. "When something happens that brings up that need again, it fires up people who have those things on their wish lists."
