SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops will mark its 50th anniversary with a World's Fishing Fair from March 30 to April 3.
"We are anticipating this to be the largest event in the history of angling," said Janet Glaser, Bass Pro Shops spokesperson.
Numerous fishing pros, celebrities and entertainers will be present.
The cost in advance (online) is $5 for children and $10 for adults, and gate prices will be $8 per child and $20 per adults. All proceeds from early-bird tickets and military tickets, which are $5 at the gate, will go to conservation; 50% of gate price admissions also will go to conservation. Bass Pro Shops is the largest lifetime industry donor to many leading conservation groups, including Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the International Gamefish Association.
"Really, a lot of this is just to advance conservation at the end of the day," Glaser said.
Children ages 8 and younger are free.
Concerts are not included in the pass prices, and you can find out details about times and buy tickets at basspro.com/fishingfair. The concerts will be at the JQH Arena in Springfield. This year's fair includes concerts by Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Luke Combs and others.
Among those present during the fishing fair will be NASCAR legends, top rodeo stars, top fishing pros and other outdoor personalities and conservation leaders. Fishing pros and celebrities coming to the event include Jimmy Houston, Roland Martin, Kevin VanDam, Bill Dance and Johnny Morris.
Bass Pro also will give out $250,000 in prizes during the five-day event.
The fair will showcase more than 200 exhibits from more than 150 manufacturers across fishing, boating and other outdoor categories. Factory representatives and technicians will be on hand to provide first-person instruction and education about the latest innovations in fishing tackle and boating systems, including outboard engines, sonar technology, fish finders, audio systems and more.
Tickets also will allow visitors discounted access to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.
Glaser said there will be a number of events for children, including Paw Patrol characters, inflatables, a Ferris wheel, an appearance by Dude Perfect and more.
"This event really does have something for everyone, between all the seminars and big personalities ... for the kids this is going to be an event for them, too," Glaser said.
For more information on the World’s Fishing Fair and the latest schedule of activities, visit basspro.com/fishingfair.
