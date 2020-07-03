Battle of Carthage remembrance moved online

Author and historian Steve Cottrell speaks about Marvin VanGilder, who led the charge in 1988 with Cottrell and others to have the small park on west Chestnut Avenue dedicated as the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site. The park was part of the campsite where the Union forces under Col. Franz Sigel camped on July 4, 1861. It was also the site where the final shots of that battle were fired on the evening of July 5, 1861, and the place where Missouri State Guard troops camped that night. A ceremony will be streamed live at 5 p.m. Sunday on The Carthage Press Facebook page in connection with the anniversary of the battle..COURTESY | JOHN HACKER