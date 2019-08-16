BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cody Pierce, of Pittsburg, was born with a heart defect that kept him from playing sports while growing up, but Special Olympics Kansas has given him the chance to live an active life.
“It’s a great opportunity, and I actually get to live my dream because I wasn’t able to play sports in school,” said Pierce. “I was born with a heart condition, and I was not allowed to play, so Special Olympics has given me that opportunity to participate, and I think it’s great.”
Today, Pierce’s heart is beating strong, and he credits that to Special Olympics Kansas in which he’s been active in a multiple sports, including softball, basketball and flag football. He now serves as a member of the Kansas Athlete Input Council representing the Southeast Region, which gives him the chance to provide a voice to other Special Olympics Kansas athletes in the area.
Special Olympics Kansas gives children and adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to become physically fit and represent their communities through sports competitions, health and nutrition programs, as well as leadership development. The program offers more than 175 local competitions and seven state-level competitions annually, according to its website.
“It’s important that everybody realizes that we’re all just people, and we’re here to make a better, stronger community,” said Erin Fletcher, director of grants and development for Special Olympics Kansas. “It’s also a really great way to give back.”
The Casey’s General Store in Baxter Springs demonstrated its strong support for Special Olympics Kansas by raising over $4,000 in a month for the program. More than 150 stores in the chain across Kansas participated in a June fundraiser in which customers were asked if they’d like to round up the cost of their purchases to the nearest dollar at the register.
Casey's employees in Baxter Springs were recognized this week for raising the most donations out of any participating store in the state. Fletcher said the funding will go toward Special Olympics Kansas programming, state games and regional games, as well as equipment for athletes.
Several members of the Pittsburg Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and a representative from Special Olympics Kansas and its partner, Coca-Cola, attended the event to highlight the milestone. In total statewide, Casey's Stores raised $179,240 in June for Special Olympics Kansas.
Felicia Fanoele, manager of the local store, and her staff members created multiple ways to raise funds, including setting up selfie stations, a dunk tank and giveaways to help raise donations and awareness for the program.
“Last year, we were No. 3 in the state of Kansas,” said Fanoele. “I love our community, and we have a lot of great customers. They get tired of us asking, but they’ll still give us that 25 cents or two pennies every time they come here.”
Fanoele said Special Olympics is one of her favorite charities to participate in, and she’s already starting to generate some new ideas for next year’s campaign. A ceremonial check for $179,000 made out to Special Olympics Kansas now hangs in front of the store.
“They said a store hasn’t been able to do this two years in a row, but we’re going to be No. 1 two years in a row,” she said. “We’re going to do it. There’s no goal. It’s happening.”
Partners
Law enforcement officers in Pittsburg and Cherokee County participate in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run where they serve as Guardians of the Flame, ensuring that the Flame of Hope is delivered to the Special Olympics opening ceremonies for local, state, national and world games.
Sgt. Chris Moore of the Pittsburg Police Department is the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run state director. The department in April held its annual torch run for Special Olympics, raising over $5,000.
“We’ve been fully involved in the torch run for about 14 to 15 years,” said Moore. “Our torch run and polar plunge event has grown tremendously, and we’re looking to make it even bigger than we had last year.”
Special Olympics partner Coca-Cola sold commemorative fountain cups during the month of June to help with the cause. Casey’s donated 10 cents to the Special Olympics when a customer purchased a slice of pizza and a 20-ounce bottle of the soft drink.
In addition, for the past 48 years, Coca-Cola has supported the Special Olympics programs and events around the world and made a cumulative investment of more than $180 million, according to Peter Kendrick, district sales manager for the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Co.
“This is truly a shared commitment to creating happiness and an unwavering belief in social inclusion,” said Kendrick. “I personally believe that going out and getting involved in your community is the best way to make a difference.”
Rounding-up option
This was the third year Casey’s has partnered with Special Olympics programs in the Midwest, but the first year for the round-up option. In previous years, icons were sold at the register for a flat amount where customers could write their name on it and hang it in the store. With this new change, round-up purchase amounts substantially increased contributions this year in Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.