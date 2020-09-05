BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs was dressed in red, white and blue on Saturday, as hundreds of residents and visitors stood — some saluted and some placed their hands over their hearts — as a hearse carrying the remains of a man who left to serve his country 80 years ago made its way along Military Avenue.
Hadley Irvin Heavin was 23 when he was killed aboard the battleship USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
His youngest brothers, Rex Heavin and Charles “Frog’’ Heavin were 88 and 92 years old, respectively, when they finally welcomed their brother home to be buried in Baxter Springs Cemetery near another brother, Herbie Heavin, who died in 2008.
“We’re truly blessed to get Hadley back after 79 years,” Frog Heavin said, after the burial ceremony on Saturday. “We’ve been hoping for this for a long time, and we’ve finally got him back here in Baxter Springs.”
“Hadley, he was a great man, he loved every one of us,” Rex Heavin added. “He was the second of seven children. I was the last of the seven. We miss all of the wonderful things he did for us, and we miss him.”
Dressed to the nines
The city of Baxter Springs honored Heavin and his family as they traveled from the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, on the south side of town, to Baxter Springs Cemetery west of town.
At the church, a ladder truck from the Galena Fire Department hoisted a huge American flag over the entrance and dozens of Patriot Guard motorcycle riders stood at attention holding flags and helping people as they entered the church.
After the church service, the motorcade left and turned north on Military Avenue. Residents with flags lined the length of Military Avenue, and dozens of people gathered to watch as the motorcade bearing Heavin, his family and well-wishers turned to pass the city’s Veterans Memorial at 13th Street and Park Avenue.
The lineup continued as the motorcade traveled west on 12th Street to the cemetery.
“It was very humbling to ride through that procession and see all the people who came out in the community,” said Bradley Price, of Galena, Kansas, grandson of Herbie Heavin. “People who were former servicemen and -women, people just out to support our country and pay honor to this family and Hadley. The amount of people and the flags and the patriotic part of it, it’s very humbling.”
Serving his country
Heavin left Baxter Springs to enlist in the Navy in June 1938 at the age of 20. He was a Fireman First Class on the USS West Virginia and was on duty at 7 a.m. that Sunday morning when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened, according to his obituary.
During the funeral service, Price spoke about the last time Heavin saw his family after visiting home on leave a few weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“As a family, they took him to the train station in Miami, Oklahoma, where Hadley was to board the train and go back to the Navy,” Price said. “It came time to send him off, and they said their goodbyes, and he went on to the train. And as that train pulled away from the station, Hadley stuck his head and shoulders out the window, and he reached back to wave at the family.
“As they waved, proud of their son, a strange feeling came over Charlie, and he said, ‘This might be the last time we ever see Hadley.’ Those words proved to be true as a few short weeks later, on Dec. 7, 1941, tragedy struck. This is a memory Charlie talked about the rest of his life, and I know that the brothers carried that along the rest of their lives as well.”
During the Pearl Harbor attack, Hadley’s ship was struck by at least six aerial torpedoes and two bombs, but thanks to damage control efforts, it sank on an even keel to the bottom of the harbor.
The Navy said 107 men from the West Virginia were killed. Heavin was one of 66 men whose remains were recovered from deep inside the ship when it was raised and taken to dry dock for repair.
Heavin’s remains were among hundreds buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — known informally as Punchbowl Cemetery — in Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu. His name was recorded on the Wall of the Missing there. In recent years, some of those remains have been exhumed and efforts have been made successfully to identify a number of them.
Charles and Rex Heavin provided DNA samples that were used to identify their brother about a year ago.
“We both had a chance to bring him back, and we got him back,” Charles Heavin said. “It was a miracle, but we got him back. God does miracles.”
Governor’s honor
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelley traveled to Baxter Springs to pay her respects to Heavin and his family. She spoke at the service at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.
“It is truly my honor to be here in Baxter Springs to pay respects to Fireman First Class Hadley Irvin Heavin, a brave member of the United States Navy who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country at Pearl Harbor,” Kelley said. “I can’t imagine how special it must be for the Heavin family that Hadley can finally be laid to rest in the town where he grew up, the town where he went to church, and the town where he helped care for his siblings when his family needed him during the Great Depression.
“This is the town where he went to school and discovered that he had a love and a talent for boxing and worked a number of odd jobs as a teenager. The town where his family held on to his memory for so many years, never losing hope that they might some day have this ceremony.
“Though he was taken from his family and the Baxter Springs community far too soon, it’s clear that Hadley left a lasting impact through his kindness and unwavering dedication to his country.”
Patriot Guard
Among those paying respect were dozens of people, mostly veterans of the Vietnam War, from the Patriot Guard, a group of motorcycle riders who attend funerals of veterans across the country.
Marty Livingston of Aldridge said veterans from four or five states had converged on Baxter Springs to honor Heavin.
“The Patriot Guard honors all veterans,” Livingston said. “Most of the Patriot Guard came from Vietnam, and they really got spit on and everything else when they got home, and that ain’t going to happen anymore. Everyone has their own reasons for coming. I had five relatives in World War II. Most of them came home, so I’m lucky in that respect. I wouldn’t be here if one of them didn’t come home. It’s just an honor to be here.”
Gary Gudde of Dennis, Kansas, said he was there just to say thank you.
“It’s an honor to be here,” Gudde said. “There’s not much more to say, just respect. He served, he was there, he was doing a job. Great respect.”
