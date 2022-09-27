BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Area researcher and historian Larry O'Neal will share his research into the Native American history of Cherokee County in Kansas and Ottawa County in Oklahoma from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
The presentation will take place at the Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum, 740 East Ave.
A question-and-answer session will take place after the presentation, followed by refreshments.
Admission is free and open to the public. Seating capacity is limited; reserve a seat by calling the museum at 620-856-2385.
