BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — All dispatch services for the Baxter Springs Police Department have been moved over to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office under a new contract with the city.
The Baxter Springs Police Department cited the move was cost effective, allows highly trained professionals to better serve the community and puts them in compliance with every other city in Cherokee County.
An office administrator will be available at the Baxter Springs police station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Judicial assistance, which is available during the same hours, can also be contacted by 620-856-2146.
The department said the chief, detectives and patrol officers will also be available during these times for walk-in reports.
For assistance after 4 p.m., call 620-856-2112 and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will dispatch officers to the caller's location or can meet at the Baxter Springs station. People who need copies of police reports can call 620-856-2146. In any emergency, call 911.
