BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — About two and a half years after surviving a horrific attack, three Baxter Springs police officers who were injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2017 will be honored Tuesday by the Police Department with a special ceremony.
Baxter Springs police Chief Russ Harper plans to present officers Jimmy Hamilton, Justin Butler and Darryl Nadeau with medals of valor, purple hearts and certificates of honor to recognize their heroic efforts in attempting to save a woman’s life. Hamilton, who returned to work nearly four months after the incident, will also be promoted to corporal during the event.
“The price they paid, they deserve to be recognized for it,” Harper said.
The ceremony will take place following the Baxter Springs City Council meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers. Harper, who officially started as police chief in December, said the honor is long overdue but necessary.
“I used to be chief of police before, and I’ve known all of the officers who were involved,” Harper said. “I also sat on the City Council for a couple of years. I always believed that they should have had some recognition back then, not only by the department but from the city. One of the first things I wanted to do when I took office was to make sure they got the rightful recognition they deserved.”
Butler and Hamilton were doused with gasoline and set on fire on Sept. 30, 2017, after responding to a domestic disturbance call at the home of Sharon Horn, 65, who had also been set on fire. Horn died five hours later from her injuries. Hamilton suffered severe burns to about 30% of his body and was at the burn unit at Mercy Hospital Springfield for several months before being discharged.
Butler experienced second-degree burns to his left hand and forearm with minor burns to his head and face. Nadeau, the third officer to arrive on the scene, attempted to extinguish the fire and suffered from smoke inhalation.
“Officer Butler saved Hamilton’s life,” Harper said. “He wouldn’t have made it. Butler drove to the hospital (in Joplin) with both his hands completely burned. He drove with his elbows all of the way to the emergency room. Hamilton would have died if he hadn’t gotten over there. And that’s a big deal to me.”
Community support
A community prayer vigil was held for the injured officers and the Horn family on Oct. 4, 2017. The community also rallied together to host fundraisers for the officers and their families.
“They don’t have just physical scars but mental scars too,” Harper said of the officers.
Although the city didn't honor the officers individually, the council tried contributing in a different way, according to then-Mayor Randall Trease. The City Council unanimously agreed to continue paying Hamilton while he was in the hospital to help make up the gap that wasn’t covered under workers' compensation.
Trease said the council would have liked to do more, but with Hamilton away in the hospital for months, honoring the officers ended up falling to the wayside.
"But I think it's a great deal that Chief Harper is going to step up and do something for them," he said.
Hamilton is a Navy and Army veteran of Iraq and has worked at the Baxter Springs Police Department for several years. Nadeau, also an Army veteran, has worked in infantry and military police. He also works part time at the Columbus Police Department and instructs courses for law enforcement training. Butler has been with the Baxter Springs Police Department for about three years after returning from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. He’s also a self-defense instructor and a mixed martial arts fighter.
About the suspect
Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 51, was arrested at the scene and was charged in October 2017 with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. He was also injured as a result of the incident and arrived to his preliminary hearing with bandages covering his hands.
If convicted, Ortberg faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years.
He’s currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus. His trial date is tentatively slated for Aug. 18 in Cherokee County District Court.
