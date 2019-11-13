For many consumers, buying a car is second only to buying a home when it comes to big-ticket purchases, and the process can be just as daunting.
Choosing a used car can be a great investment that allows consumers to purchase a reliable vehicle that fits their needs while still saving money, but the potential risks involved make it all the more important to do your homework first.
A used car might test-drive like a dream, only to be a clunker a few weeks later. It’s important to know the vehicle’s history and your rights under a warranty.
Nationally, Better Business Bureau received more than 14,000 complaints regarding used car dealers last year. Many of these complaints follow a simple pattern: a consumer buys a used car, the car soon after malfunctions or fails to pass an inspection, and the consumer wants redress. Locally, more than 1,000 complaints were made against used car dealers last year.
When shopping for a used car, BBB recommends following these tips:
• Do the research. There are many online resources to check the average retail prices of various makes and models of used cars depending on the year and how many miles are on the car. These prices will give you an idea of what the used car should sell for when looking at different locations.
• Evaluate finances carefully. Check your credit score with one of the credit reporting agencies before shopping. Your credit score may affect the type of financing for which you qualify, the terms of a loan or even which vehicles for which you can be approved. Visit your bank or credit union to get preapproved for a loan so you can compare rates offered by the dealer. Allow room in your budget for repairs, which will help give you realistic expectations of what you can truly afford. Set a price limit. When calculating the cost, be sure to include the price of the tax, title, registration and insurance. Together these costs are estimated to be 10% of the purchase price.
• Ask specific questions. If a salesperson indicates that a vehicle has been “inspected” or “checked over,” ask for specific details. Was it a mechanical inspection, or just visual? Has the vehicle been put up on a lift? Ask for any records on the vehicle, including those related to inspection, prior maintenance, and any repairs or reconditioning done by the dealer.
Ask for a vehicle history report, such as CarFax or AutoCheck. Many dealers are willing to provide this, and it can reveal past issues such as accidents. Remember that a vehicle history is only as complete as information reported, and is not a guarantee of the vehicle’s condition.
• Inspect the vehicle. Reputable dealers encourage customers to have an inspection done by a qualified mechanic prior to purchase and will generally allow a vehicle to be taken off-site for a short time with some basic information such as a customer’s driver’s license and proof of insurance. Prepurchase inspections can cost upward of $100 but may help identify potential issues and save on costly repairs further down the road.
• Get commitments in writing. If the dealer has agreed to perform or pay for additional repairs as a condition of purchase, be sure to have these commitments written into the contract.
This is sometimes referred to as a “we owe” agreement. Get the timeframe for completion of repairs in writing and make sure you understand who to contact to have work completed.
