Sightings of a young black bear were reported early Monday morning in south Joplin.
A law enforcement officer reported a sighting at 2:35 a.m. in the area around 44th Street and Interstate 44 and Connecticut Avenue, said Francis Skalicky, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation at Springfield.
Skalicky said the officer reported another sighting about an hour later. The sightings were said to have been in the vicinity of a school. School officials were not immediately available late Monday to learn what information they had about the sightings.
The bear was described as small, which Skalicky said could indicate it is a yearling male bear of 1 to 2 years old. This is the time of the year when those young bears are chased away from the den because there are new cubs for the mother bear to nurture, Skalicky said. The yearlings then roam looking for new territory where they can live.
He said the bear had probably wandered into the populated area of south Joplin looking for food. Bears and other wildlife get food sometimes in populated areas where residents do not intentionally feed wildlife but where animals can find trash cans, pet dishes and other sources.
“This is just a reminder that when there are bears in the area, it is a good idea to have your trash can lids secured or your trash cans pulled inside and pet food dishes put up” when not in use, Skalicky said. “Those are good general guidelines if you don’t want to have wildlife hanging around your house.”
A young black bear was captured in Joplin in July 2019. It was shot with a tranquilizer dart in a wooded area on 11th Street east of Range Line Road to be removed from the city. However, conservation authorities euthanized the bear after leaving Joplin, saying the bear had become too conditioned to accessing food around residences, making it a danger to the public. They considered releasing it in a rural forest elsewhere in the state but said they believed the young bear could be killed by older bears if it wandered into the area surrounding another bear’s den.
A review of public conservation records by the Globe at the time showed that the bear had been reported roaming neighborhoods on the east and south side of Joplin for two weeks, raiding trash cans and beehives and even killing chickens.
Earlier this year, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that it would hold the state’s first black bear hunting season Oct. 18-27, estimating the state’s population of black bears at between 550 and 850. Permit applications for that hunt became available this month. The regulations limit hunting to Missouri residents in designated areas of southern Missouri. Permit selection will be done by July 1 through a random drawing of applications.
Holding a hunter season for Missouri’s growing black bear population will help better manage the population and allow hunters to help participate in management efforts, Laura Conlee, a biologist for the department, said in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.