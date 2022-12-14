Renovation of city-owned land around the intersection of Fourth Street and Murphy Boulevard is being planned by Joplin city administrators.
It could be awhile before the construction is done, but design work is being contracted for landscaping and parking lot projects that will follow previous plans to replace the traffic signals at the intersection.
Dan Johnson, the city's public works director, said at a City Council meeting earlier this month that repairs of the rock wall at the northeast corner of the intersection leading into Landreth Park are needed. A large tree is damaging the structure.
The wall was built in the 1930s by workers in a federal program created to provide relief to the joblessness caused by the Great Depression.
Johnson sought and obtained council approval to amend a work authorization contract with Olsson, an engineering firm, for additional design work around the existing intersection at a cost of $58,300. The firm already holds a contract for engineering work to erect the new traffic signals there.
"This is amendment to add some beautification efforts," Johnson said.
The plan calls for some landscaping along the wall and some type of flowering backdrop trees to be planted at a distance behind the wall. A new connection to the Landreth Park Trail would be built.
Across the street on the southeast corner, a new parking lot and trailhead would be constructed and landscaped. On the southwest corner, street trees would be planted, and there would be some new landscaping on the northwest corner.
The new signals were on the list of projects to be done with funding from the capital improvements sales tax, which voters approved in 2004. The council authorized that project in September 2020, according to city records.
Landscaping and wall repair for the area are being done as part of the city's action plans to improve community appearance. The action plans were developed to accomplish six goals set by the council in a recent strategic plan.
During the council discussion of the contract amendment, Councilman Gary Shaw said Fourth Street in that area is busy with traffic. He asked if any street closures would be involved. Johnson said there would not be total closure of all the lanes but that there would be some closures of either east-west lanes or north-south lanes when the construction is being done.
Council member Kate Spencer asked why the existing tree next to the rock wall has to be removed.
Johnson said the tree's root system is damaging the wall.
"If you were starting from scratch and had professionals choosing where to plant that tree, they wouldn't plant it there," he said. "It hides the wall. The roots go way out past the drip line of the tree, and they are damaging that wall."
Councilman Josh DeTar asked if a large tree on the northwest corner would be removed. Johnson said it and the other trees there would be cut down because the city's sign shop has to repeatedly cut them back to keep branches off the street signs. The trees also are a safety issue because motorists cannot always see other traffic.
The council voted to approve the work authorization amendment for engineering work of the beautification project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.