Two days before Me Like Bees' second Joplin show in a few months, guitarist Pete Burton and singer Luke Sheafer said they were excited to play for their hometown crowd. It marks the second Joplin show in the span of a few months.
"Joplin always has great energy, but when you know half the crowd by name, it's a different energy," Sheafer said. "We're excited to show a new record here for the first time in a long time."
The band has been touring in support of its most recent work, a full-length album named "Disco Two Step." The tour has taken them as far as St. Louis and Appleton, Wisconsin, and features future dates in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Kansas City and Wichita, Kansas.
On Saturday, the band brings that celebration home in a special album-release concert at JB's Downtown. The album will be available on vinyl at the show.
Second full-length album
The album, including singles "Animal," "Radio" and "The Right Stuff," has gained national attention from "Entertainment Tonight," Chorus.fm, Loudwire and New Noise Magazine. Produced by Honey Pit Music, it is only the second full-length album the band has released, nine years after 2013's "The Ides."
The nine-year gap between full-length albums does not mean the band has been hibernating. Far from it: While Sheafer, Burton, bassist Jake Bennett and drummer Ben Davis still work their full-time jobs, they have found ways to release new music.
After "The Ides," the band released two EPs, "There Will Be Time" and "Songs from the Realm." "Changes" was the result of working with producer John Feldmann after winning a 2014 competition.
The band then found success through a song-by-song model on Spotify. Songs from that era found success, and the band hit the million-streams mark in 2019. The model worked because the band didn't have to go through the effort of a long, album-style songwriting session.
Then the pandemic hit.
"That gave us all kinds of time to write," Sheafer said.
Under development for more than two years, "Disco Two Step" features 11 songs that carry the band's signature high energy and danceable, alt-rock sound punctuated with thoughtful, deep lyrics.
One change from other works features Burton's lyrical turn — usually the sound-and-feel guy, he wrote the words behind eight of the songs. In a testament to his skill, each one matches the same clever turns of phrase that Sheafer has brought to previous works.
The album's themes of mythical machismo and the drawbacks of living an artificially inflated life came together without a lot of overarching thought, Burton said, pointing to "Square Jaw," "The Man" and "McClane" and how the songs run consecutively.
"I don't know that all of it was conscious," Burton said. "It was more of a subconscious thing where those things that interconnect reveal themselves. When we went through the track listing and how we wanted the album to sound, it was interesting how those themes of masculinity, a one-man survivalist all came through."
The album was recorded at Studio 2100 in Springfield, the same place where "The Ides" was recorded. Sheafer said the band took plenty of self-recorded material, including keyboard hooks, vocal tracks and other work, and spent two weeks in 2021 recording all the album's intricate tracks. Drummer Liam Sumnicht joined the band that year to record the sessions; Davis joined the band later that year.
After mastering it over the winter and shoring up a few things, band members released it in September.
Back to work
Burton and Sheafer both said the grind now starts again. As the contacts they have made in more than a decade of playing pay off in different ways, they will continue to keep making music.
"Our focus has always been on making good music," Sheafer said. "We can't control how they'll perceive it. We can grind and do everything the smart people tell us to do, but that can't be the focus. The focus is to write stuff we like and feel good about putting out."
Burton's particular goal is reaching a level of success where band members can quit those 9-to-5 jobs one day. He notes that the band's production largely pays for itself but doesn't cover mortgages or insurance payments.
"For four individuals working full time, recording anything becomes a second full-time job," Burton said. "Luckily we love it."
Band members are excited about the potential for it to lead to bigger things. But in an industry where "making it" changes regularly, Sheafer said that the band is pretty happy with the result.
"I don't even know what 'breaking big' means anymore," Sheafer said. "There are people bigger than us still working their full-time jobs. I don't lament where we are in our career. I love what we're doing, where we are going and the people I'm in a band with. I consider the whole thing a blessing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.