Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on future road trips.
A long-awaited bypass of Bella Vista for the newly designated I-49 is about 70% finished, and is due for completion this October. When completed, the interstate will run for 290 miles between Kansas City and Fort Smoth, Arkansas — an important stretch for industry transportation and logistics.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Flights to Houston being added to the Joplin Regional Airport.
- Vaccine clinics in Crawford County scheduled after Kansas opened up its eligibility.
- Missouri Republicans and Democrats fighting over paying expanded Medicaid benefits approved by voters.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
