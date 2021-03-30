I-49 Expansion

Finished pavement in Arkansas awaits that from Missouri for the completion of the Bella Vista Bypass for Interstate 49.  The Missouri work is expected to be finished by the end of September. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on future road trips.

A long-awaited bypass of Bella Vista for the newly designated I-49 is about 70% finished, and is due for completion this October. When completed, the interstate will run for 290 miles between Kansas City and Fort Smoth, Arkansas — an important stretch for industry transportation and logistics.

