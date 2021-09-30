The long-awaited day is finally here! (Almost.)
The new Bella Vista Bypass, the official Interstate 49 connector between Missouri and Arkansas, will open to traffic Friday morning. The governors of both states, as well as a number of other officials, workers and guests, visited the interstate earlier today to cut the ribbon on it.
Learn more about this project that has been decades in the making in a story from reporter John Hacker, with pictures from photographer Laurie Sisk. You'll find both at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- An update on enrollment numbers at area colleges and universities.
- A reminder of Missouri's new fuel tax, which goes into effect soon.
- Stories about some entertaining events that will take place this weekend in the Four State area.
Have a nice Thursday evening. See you back here tomorrow to welcome in the month of October.
