PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ben Haggard, the son of country music legend Merle Haggard, is the headline performer at this year’s Little Balkans Days Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2.
He will perform at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium at 503 N. Pine. Stone Country will open the performance at 7 p.m.
Haggard played lead guitar for his father’s band, The Strangers, and has also performed with Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Blake Shelton.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited seating in the auditorium’s lower level is available for $10-$20. Limited balcony seating is available free to those with a 2023 Little Balkans Passport, which is $5 and also provides access to other activities during the festival.
Passports and all tickets are available to purchase online at www.memorialauditorium.org or by calling 620-231-7827.
Held the week leading up to Labor Day, the Little Balkans Days Festival blends family entertainment with paying homage to the region’s diverse immigration heritage through art, crafts, food, music and more.
For details and a schedule of activities, go to www. littlebalkansfestival.com.
