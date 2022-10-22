Back and forth weather patterns may finally swing in favor of rain.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have predicted the Joplin area could see as much as 2 or 3 inches of rain in a period between Monday morning and Tuesday evening. The rainfall, called “beneficial” in a tweet Saturday from the service, could help ease drought conditions.
“There is a storm system tapping into tropical moisture from Hurricane Roslyn,” said meteorologist Megan Terry, with the Springfield branch of the service. “It will enhance our precipitation efficiency and put some heavy rain over us.”
Terry said the region could see another round of rain by the end of the week. While forecasts remain too far away to pinpoint, Terry said meteorologists are tracking “hints” of another storm system developing and reaching Joplin around Friday or Saturday.
The Joplin region is not too far behind average yearly rainfall, thanks to heavy rains in the spring. For the year, Joplin is down about 3.7 inches, Terry said.
But the last two months emphasize drought conditions: Since Sept. 1 the region is down by 6 inches, and with about a week remaining in October, down by 2.25 inches for the month.
The rainfall would cap off a couple of strange months of weather, featuring dramatic temperature swings.
“Temperatures really have been all over the place this month,” Terry said. “80s in early October, until the 17th, when the high was only 55, and 48 on the 18th. And (Friday’s) high was 86.”
A temperature of 99 degrees on Sept. 21 broke a record by 4 degrees, Terry said.
While longtime residents would attribute the “if you don’t like the weather wait a few minutes” swings to a condition called “living in Missouri,” Terry said there is some predictability behind the changes.
And in this case, the drought is the likely culprit.
“When we have drier air, it tends to give us bigger temperature swings,” Terry said. “And on some days we certainly do see that, especially during the fall and spring transitions.”
