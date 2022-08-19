PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department is partnering with advocates to host a 3K benefit walk at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St.
All proceeds will go to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology to help with research and treatment.
In this year's walk, each participant will use clues and checkpoints to find their way to the finish line.
The registration fee is $15 per person, which includes a T-shirt. The finish line will have doughnuts and prizes for each participant who completes the race.
Details: 620-231-8310.
