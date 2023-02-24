Cornell Complex

Rose Staley looks at lithographs by Thomas Hart Benton in November.  Joan Stack, art curator at the State Historical Society of Missouri, will offer a presentation on Thomas Hart Benton at 2 p.m. Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts, located inside the  Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at 212 W. Seventh St. Admission is free. GLOBE | ROGER

Today in the Globe newsroom we considered the fine art of a native son. 

The work of Thomas Hart Benton will be discussed in a presentation by Joan Stack, art curator of the State Historical Society Museum. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • An update on demolition for unsafe apartment buildings. 
  • Money raised for a health-related strategic plan. 
  • A lawsuit over the state's recent book ban. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.