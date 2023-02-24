Today in the Globe newsroom we considered the fine art of a native son.
The work of Thomas Hart Benton will be discussed in a presentation by Joan Stack, art curator of the State Historical Society Museum.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An update on demolition for unsafe apartment buildings.
- Money raised for a health-related strategic plan.
- A lawsuit over the state's recent book ban.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
