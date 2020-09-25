Beshore family looking to carry on Lamar championship tradition

LAMAR, Mo. — Many years ago, the Lamar football program earned the mantra "The Brotherhood" because no other school in Missouri history had achieved what the Tigers have achieved: seven consecutive state championships.
After longtime head coach Scott Bailey departed for Jefferson City last winter, and the hiring of Jared Beshore as head coach, "brotherhood" became even more personal.
Jared Beshore is now coaching his brother, Joel Beshore, who is nearly nine years younger.
“It has not been as weird of a thing as you would think,” Jared said. “I’ve always been his big brother, obviously, but I’ve also always tried to guide him and coach him in everything he has done since he was a third grader playing football here at Lamar when I was a senior.
“I think Joel said it best when we first started: ‘It doesn’t really feel that much different. It’s just you are out here with us every day and still coaching me the same.’ It’s not a big change for him or me. That’s how our relationship has always been.”
Joel said, “It’s a little different, but he has been pushing me hard ever since I started playing sports. It really hasn’t changed that much.”
Growing up on football
For anyone who knows the Beshore family, the first thing that comes to mind is football.
Jared was a standout safety and running back at Lamar and played a key role on three of the Tigers' consecutive state title teams, leading the program to a 41-4 combined record over his last three seasons.
But in the shadows was his father, Jeff Beshore, who worked as an assistant coach under Bailey. Jeff Beshore left following the 2013 season — Jared’s senior year — to focus on teaching at Carthage and being a parent.
Jared went on to play college football at Missouri State University, where he became a standout and team captain.
“Jared came into high school and started as a freshman and kind of hit the scene with a bang,” Bailey said. “The first time I saw Jared play I always thought he was a timid type of kid. And in the first year he played tackle football, I had a pretty good idea he had a lot of talent in that sport.”
As far as playing with his brother, Jared said: “Early on, he was always this annoying little brother that was around. As he got older, he was extremely enjoyable to be around. I’ve always tried to put my wisdom on him as best I could because I have definitely made some mistakes and had to learn from them.
“He is my little brother. I’m his big brother. We love each other to death. We kind of have that mutual respect of I want what’s best for him. He knows I’ve been there and done that, and listening to me is probably a good idea.”
Joel said some of his favorite times with Jared were when the older brother would come home from college on breaks and the two would do college workouts and play football in the front yard.
Reuniting with family
When Jared first interviewed for the Lamar head coaching job in March, the possibility of returning to his alma mater and reuniting with his family became a reality. Upon being offered the job, the first thing Jared did was reach out to his father, Jeff, asking him to rejoin the coaching staff.
Jeff quickly obliged.
“Joel is the last of our kids, and I thought, ‘You know, this opportunity doesn’t happen very often,’” Jeff said.
As a running back and receiver, Joel has rushed for 173 yards on 21 attempts and scored three touchdowns, and he’s also caught three passes for 27 yards during the early games. Defensively, he plays safety, just like his older brother, and has totaled 13 tackles, including two tackles for a loss.
“He has some natural speed and some natural wiggle to him,” Jared said. “He has kind of got a little bit of shake to him and a little bit of finesse as a runner, which is something that is tough to coach. You can’t just teach a kid how to make somebody miss.”
But the biggest question the Beshore family gets is: How does Joel respond to having his older brother as his head coach?
“He responds to Jared very well,” Jeff Beshore said. “We told him that it’s going to be a tough situation because big brother is probably going to be harder on you than he is the other kids on the team. They have a very good relationship. He works hard for him and is coachable. I think it is a good thing.”
While at Lamar earlier in the decade, Jared and Jeff both proved they could collect state ring after state ring. Joel said having the opportunity to do the same thing with his older brother and father would be amazing.
“Not many people get to be a part of something special like that,” Joel said. “I am looking forward to the challenge, but right now, we are just going game by game.”
Don’t expect The Brotherhood tradition to go away anytime soon.
“Though our relationship is brother to brother, it’s also coach to player, and I still want to share the same successes as far as winning championships,” Jared said. “It would be cool for the Beshore family to be able to hang up some banners in the next few years.”
