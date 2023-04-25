New York Times Bestselling author Shelby Van Pelt will visit the Joplin Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday to speak about her debut novel, "Remarkably Bright Creatures."
The fiction novel is the library’s featured book for Joplin Reads Together 2023, a new community reading initiative. The novel follows Tova Sullivan and the friendship she strikes with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus, when she begins working the night shift at the local aquarium.
During Thursday's event, Van Pelt will speak about "Remarkably Bright Creatures," answer audience questions and sign copies of her book. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Participants are welcome to bring their own copy of the book. Books-A-Million also will be on site to sell copies for $29.99; Books-A-Million memberships can be used for a discount.
Those interested in getting a book signed will be given a group number upon arrival. Registration is not required for this event, but is appreciated. A registration link can be found at joplinpubliclibrary.org/joplinreadstogether.
Van Pelt's visit is the final event to be hosted this month for Joplin Reads Together. Library staff previously hosted nine special events in partnership with Missouri Southern State University's Spiva Library, Post Art Library, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Joplin Public Library and Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
All programs were related to themes and topics in "Remarkably Bright Creatures." A visit from Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium was the most popular, attracting more than 260 attendees.
