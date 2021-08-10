While residents and state officials gathered at the Missouri Capitol to celebrate the 200th anniversary of statehood, those in the Joplin area observed the special day and licked Tuesday’s heat with ice cream socials.
About 200 people visited Spiva Park for midday sundaes in a party thrown by the Joplin Centennial Commission.
“This is a great turnout for the state bicentennial,” said Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This is going on throughout the state today, and it’s all because the ice cream cone is the official dessert of the state. But it’s great to have all these people come out.”
He and community historian Brad Belk both attended the event as advisers to the local centennial commission. They thanked the partners in the effort, the Downtown Joplin Association, the Murphysburg and North Heights neighborhoods, and Bookhouse Cinema, which hosted a series of ice cream socials into the evening.
“It’s just a great community effort,” Tuttle said.
Lori Haun, a member of the Joplin Centennial Commission, scheduled the event. Braum’s donated ice cream for all the socials. There also were events in Webb City and Carthage held by residents of those cities.
“Instead of doing one large one, we decided that to have several smaller neighborhood ones would be a good way to get people to feel the sense of community because they have a direct connection to that place,” Haun said of the multiple festivities.
“We didn’t want to have it in a big parking lot somewhere because it’s not just about having ice cream,” she said. “It’s about seeing people you haven’t seen in a while and meeting new people.”
They had 200 helpings of ice cream at the midday event at Spiva Park, “and I think we’re going to go through them all,” Haun said.
In addition, people played games of Jenga and bean bag toss with their children and grandchildren, and kids drew on the sidewalks with chalk.
Whitney McNelly, of Joplin, was at the celebration with her husband and their two children, Max, 7, and Quincy, 3.
“First off, it’s awesome” to be having a party downtown, McNelly said. “That’s one of the reasons why we have the Pennington Station here downtown is because we love the feel of downtown and people getting to come together. And, of course, my kids love the ice cream. So they were excited to come down and celebrate Missouri, have ice cream and enjoy the birthday party.
“My husband is a web developer, and it would be really easy for us to move to one of the coasts and utilize his skills there, but we feel like Joplin and downtown is where we are supposed to be instead of taking the tech there.”
Jane Savage, of Granby, enjoyed the downtown ice cream social because “there’s a lot of community connectedness that we enjoy. The ice cream social is an example of those type of community events found in the area.”
Tammy Kepford, of Joplin, pronounced the community celebration a success.
“It is a great day out here,” she said. “We get to see all these little kids running around and eating ice cream and play. There’s a lot of friendly people here and beautiful places to go and see.”
Velvet Brower, of Joplin, said of the event: “Me, as a grandmother, I liked being able to see the children come and play, I think that’s wonderful. I love the downtown area because it’s got the water fountains and there’s parks that are close for the children to play. The community coming together and being able to enjoy the outdoors with everyone” made for an enjoyable celebration.
Sherry Collins, of Joplin, said she was taking a walk downtown to burn off the ice cream calories. But she appreciates the great outdoors of the Missouri Ozarks.
“I enjoy the landscape,” she said. “It’s really a beautiful area. I really enjoy the trees and the trails and creeks, and the fact that we have plenty of water areas to enjoy.”
There are plenty of places for sightseers and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy nature and beauty in the state. Missouri has 91 state parks and historical sights as well as numerous conservation areas and historical trails for recreation.
One of those is Bollinger Mill State Park in southeast Missouri, which is depicted on a new “forever” stamp introduced Tuesday by the U.S. Postal Service to mark the state’s anniversary.
