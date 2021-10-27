The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is in Joplin for public viewing. (If you didn't get a chance to see it today, you'll have another chance during regular business hours on Thursday. Head to Joplin City Hall.)
Crafted in recognition of Missouri’s 200 years of statehood, the quilt was a project led by the State Historical Society of Missouri, the Missouri Star Quilt Co. and the Missouri State Quilters Guild.
Jasper and Newton counties are represented on the quilt by some familiar images: a kneeling miner statue, a Route 66 logo and George Washington Carver.
Learn more in a story from Debby Woodin, with pictures from photographer Roger Nomer, at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
