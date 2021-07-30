PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Broadway musical, several national touring acts and locally produced concerts, plays and events are slated for the 2021-22 season at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
“We’re thrilled to once again be able to offer live performances to in-person audiences," Bicknell Center director Joe Firman said in a statement. "And we’re happy with many of our locally produced events to be able to continue to livestream them for viewing by those unable to attend in person."
Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. They can be purchased at the PSU ticket office, Room 137 in the Garfield Weede Building; online at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office; or by calling 620-235-4796. Faculty, staff and students are entitled to discounted or free tickets by presenting their PSU ID in person. Admission to art exhibits and most concerts by PSU music groups is free.
Uptown will perform Sept. 18. The music group combines R&B with the fresh hits of today. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.
The Broadway musical "South Pacific" will be performed Feb. 20. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features beautiful music woven into an inspiring story. Ticket prices range from $32 to $79.
Aubrey Logan will perform with the Southeast Kansas Symphony on March 26. Logan, of Postmodern Jukebox, is a contemporary jazz artist. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass Band will perform April 24. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.
Darrell Brogden’s "Retro Cocktail Hour Live," featuring The Waitiki 7, will perform May 1. Brogden, from Kansas Public Radio’s "Retro Cocktail Hour," will host a night out filled with costumes and cocktails. The Waitiki 7 blend Polynesian music with jazz. Ticket prices range from $13 to $25.
As part of Pitt State Theatre’s season, "Lapin Lapin" will be performed Oct. 21-24. Written by Coline Serreau, the comedy is about a dysfunctional lower-class family scratching out a living in economically depressed France. It is directed by Linden Little. Ticket prices range from free to $12.
Pitt State Theatre also will produce "The 39 Steps" Feb. 25-27. This Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play is directed by Gil Cooper. Ticket prices range from free to $12.
A PSU production slated for April 22-24 is yet to be determined.
For a complete schedule of next season's events, go to bicknellcenter.com.
